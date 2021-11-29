5-year-old shot to death as kids try to make ‘social media video,’ Minnesota cops say

A 5-year-old was shot and killed as a group of kids tried to make a “social media video” late Thanksgiving night, Minnesota police say.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department was called to the house shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, according to a statement posted to Facebook. Responding officers tried to save the boy, but he died at the home.

“A preliminary investigation found that at some point about four to five youths had located a rifle at the home, started using the rifle out in the garage to do some type of social media type video,” said Brooklyn Park Police Deputy Chief Mark Bruley, according to WCCO.

As they did so, a 13-year-old boy “shot the gun striking the 5-year-old male victim,” police said on Facebook.

Another 5-year-old, an 8-year-old and another 13-year-old were in the room at the time of the shooting, according to the Star Tribune.

Police say this is believed to be an accidental shooting, but the teenager was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center as the incident is still under investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate accident that requires a very detailed investigation,” Bruley told WCCO.

The 13-year-old and 5-year-old were relatives at the home for a “family gathering” on Thanksgiving, according to the Minnesota TV station.

The boys were not siblings, according to the Star Tribune.

Brooklyn Park is a suburb in the Minneapolis metropolitan area.

Mom’s child vanishes when car is stolen as she makes food delivery, Minnesota cops say

71-year-old hunter dies when young relative accidentally shoots him, PA officials say

Stray bullet kills 12-year-old playing in yard on Thanksgiving, California family says