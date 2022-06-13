5-year-old shot and killed after ‘domestic altercation’ breaks out, Mississippi cops say

A 5-year-old was shot and killed after a “domestic altercation” in Mississippi, news outlets reported.

The child was inside a car when gunfire erupted at a gas station on Sunday, June 12, the Jackson Police Department told WLBT.

The girl — identified in news reports as Mariyah Lacey — was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Now, a 25-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the case, WJTV reported.

Officials said the shooting happened along Bailey Avenue. The child’s mom was in a “domestic altercation” with the suspect before shots were fired into the car that afternoon, according to WAPT.

As of early June 13, news outlets didn’t report any charges the suspect could face.

The Jackson Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on June 13.

