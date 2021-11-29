5-year-old twin shot to death by 3-year-old cousin on Thanksgiving, Georgia cops say

A 5-year-old twin was accidentally shot to death by her 3-year-old cousin on Thanksgiving, Georgia police said.

The girl died from a gunshot wound to the chest at The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartment Houses in Atlanta, Lieutenant Derrick Rogers with the City of South Fulton Police Department told McClatchy News.

Police Chief Keith Meadows said the gun was “left loaded and unsecured” by the 3-year-old boy’s father while the family celebrated Thanksgiving that evening, the Associated Press and other outlets reported.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, Rogers told McClatchy News.

She leaves behind a 6-year-old brother and her twin, the Associated Press reported.

“Her and her twin had a great bond,” the 5-year-old’s grandmother told WXIA-TV. “When you saw one, you saw the other one. They were always holding hands, hugging. They were always together. They talked to one another. They had a language that nobody else could understand.”

The grandmother said it was an “accidental shooting,” according to a GoFundMe she set up to pay for the funeral expenses.

Police are investigating what led up to the incident and didn’t disclose whether anyone has been charged, Rogers told McClatchy News.

More than 22 million children live in homes with guns — with nearly 1,300 kids under age 18 dying from gunshot wounds every year, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

5-year-old shot to death as kids try to make ‘social media video,’ Minnesota cops say

6-year-old injured in ‘targeted’ shooting of car, AL cops say. ‘Riddled with bullets’

11-year-old shot in the neck while two teens played with gun nearby, Alabama cops say