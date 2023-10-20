5-year-old twins found dead after mother jumps to her death, Seminole County Sheriff says

Seminole deputy sheriffs found the bodies of 5-year-old twins inside a Sanford home early Friday moments after responding to an apparent suicide when their mother was seen jumping off the State Road 417 bridge into Lake Jesup, according to reports.

“We’re trying to sort through the facts of what we now know as to be a murder-suicide situation,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

The woman was identified as Catorreia Hutto, 31, of Sanford. Her deceased twins were Ahmad and Ava Jackson, according to authorities.

“It looked like the family may have been struggling financially,” said Lemma in describing the mostly empty home without much food or furniture where the children’s bodies were found.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At about 8:45 a.m. Friday, deputies received several calls from motorists who saw a southbound car on S.R. 417 stop and a woman slide herself out of a passenger window and then jump into the water.

Deputies, with the help of two fishermen, recovered the woman’s body floating face down in the water.

When investigators later arrived at Hutto’s Sanford home, they discovered the bodies of the twin boy and girl lying in a bunk bed.

“They saw no signs of trauma within the inside of the house,” Lemma said. “No pools of blood. No trauma to the children. …There’s a lot of unknown answers right now.”

Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the children’s cause of death.

Hutto was recently doing clerical work as a temporary employee, according to reports. Lemma said Hutto’s family told investigators that she had struggled with depression. Authorities said there was no history with state agencies of reports that the children were abused or neglected.

“There’s nothing to indicate that she would act out with this level of violence or commit suicide herself,” Lemma said. “We’re putting the pieces together.”

Lemma said there are services and resources in the community to help people struggling with depression.

“It pains any person, any family member, any parent to hear this story,” Lemma said. “This is an incredibly difficult situation.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with their mental health and are contemplating suicide, please call 9-1-1 or the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com