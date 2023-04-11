5-year-old, woman die when man intentionally crashes into oncoming traffic, VA cops say

Two people died and another was seriously injured after a man intentionally drove into oncoming traffic, Virginia police say.

Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi, 33, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding by the Prince William Police Department after a fatal crash, according to an April 10 news release.

Aljazairi was traveling with a 33-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl in a Chrysler 300 on April 5 when he and the woman began to argue, police said.

The argument escalated, and police said they believe Aljazairi, who was driving, intentionally drove the car out of his lane and into oncoming traffic.

The Chrysler crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 46-year-old woman, going the opposite direction, according to the news release.

The Chrysler drove off the road and onto a sidewalk, and the Suburban came to a stop facing traffic, police said.

The 33-year-old woman and the 5-year-old girl were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and both later died, police said.

The 46-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

The woman who died was not wearing a seat belt, and the 5-year-old girl also was not “properly restrained,” police said.

Two days after the crash, police charged Aljazairi, and he was taken into custody.

Police did not release the identities of the women or child involved in the crash.

Divine Fontain told WUSA that the two killed were his estranged wife and daughter and that Aljazairi was his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

“She created a spark in me. I’d put on the little tutu and sit at the table and play tea with her,” Fontain told WUSA of his daughter. “I’m totally lost, I’m totally lost right now.”

