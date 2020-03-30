A 5-year-old's birthday was canceled because of coronavirus. So, he got a parade of fire engines.

EATONTOWN, N.J. – Firefighters and first aiders made a big save Sunday, rescuing a New Jersey boy's birthday party.

Unable to have a party because of the social distancing measures in place to guard against the coronavirus outbreak, 5-year-old Joel Hakim was instead visited by a parade of fire engines and ambulances with sirens blaring in front of his home.

His father, Michael Hakim, said his son was at first a little taken aback by the commotion but soon caught on. He said the first responders made his son's day.

Hakim told the Asbury Park Press that he reached out to the fire department via its Instagram last week to see if it could run the sirens for his son's birthday. The department responded that it would.

About 10 fire trucks and first-aid vehicles drove past Hakim's home, spending several minutes there flashing their emergency lights.

"We just wanted to show the residents that we're here for them. We tried to lift their spirits during this difficult time," said Eatontown Fire Chief Bruce McDonald.

Joel Hakim is surrounded by his parents Michael and Debbie, sisters Jeanie and brother Albert after a line of Eatontown firetrucks and ambulances passed their home Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, to help celebrate his 5th birthday.

The family, consisting of dad Michael and mom Debbie, and Joel's two older siblings Albert and Jeanie, was on the porch when the vehicles rolled down the street at about 1:30 p.m.

McDonald said Joel "was jumping up and down about as happy as a kid can be."

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Coronavirus cancels NJ boy's birthday. So, he got a fire engine parade