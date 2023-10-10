These 5 open KY government jobs don’t require a degree. One offers $42K gross pay

It’s no secret fewer Americans are choosing to go to college, with many turned off by eye-popping costs and student debt that eats into any increased earning potential a degree offers.

Post-pandemic, an enticing labor market and concerns about ideological bias within higher education are further eroding faith in a college degree as a golden ticket to the middle class.

Even in Fayette County, home to the University of Kentucky, the state’s flagship school, only about 45% of people age 25 or older have a bachelor’s or other advanced college degree, U.S. Census figures show.

While many middle-income jobs are still gated behind bachelor’s degrees, there are some opportunities within Kentucky state government open to applicants with a high school diploma.

We’ve rounded up five that are currently hiring, and the deadline to apply for some is arriving soon.

It’s worth noting that, while these job listings don’t advertise having a college degree among their education requirements, applicants may still be expected to have relevant certifications or a certain amount of experience in some cases. And in most of these jobs, college education can be substituted for work experience year-for-year.

Here’s a quick look at five state government jobs currently open in Kentucky. Be sure to check each job posting for instructions about how to apply.

Agency: Kentucky Department of Parks

Wage: $18.20 hourly

Location: Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

Advertisement closes: Oct. 17

Responsibilities:

This position requires performing the typical duties of a front desk clerk, and the job largely revolves around interacting with the public. Some responsibilities from the job description include:

Performing front desk clerk duties. Overseeing and ensuring that all guests are checked in/out in a friendly, efficient and courteous manner

Be able to think on your feet

Be capable of handling contentious situations, such as guest complaints and problems

Have initiative and be able to work independently to handle what needs to be done before it becomes a problem.

Minimum requirements:

Candidates should have a high school diploma and at least two years of experience running the front desk in an accommodations and hospitality setting.

Any additional education the candidate has beyond high school can be used to substitute for work experience year-for-year.

Agency: Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction

Salary: $3,506.06 monthly

Location: Varies

Advertisement closes: Oct. 14

Responsibilities:

Key responsibilities from the job description include the following:

You must learn to inspect, in your assigned territory, new building construction for compliance with building codes. This includes referenced standards in the areas of structural assembly, energy conservation, mechanical, fire protection and life and fire safety. Must consult with superintendents, construction managers, owners and other officials concerning building construction

Schedule inspections and prepare new construction inspection reports

Research building codes and referenced standards to develop working knowledge of building codes

Regularly work with local building officials, other field inspectors, and field supervisors.

Preferred knowledge, skills and abilities:

Knowledge of the construction industry

The ability to read and interpret construction documents

Knowledge of or the ability to develop knowledge of building codes

The ability to work independently and self-manage

Analytical skills

Strong communication skills.

Minimum Requirements:

Along with being a high school graduate, the candidate must have two years of experience in drafting or preparing building construction documents or in the supervision of building construction.

An associate’s degree in architecture, engineering, drafting and designing technology or related fields can be substituted for experience on a year-to-year basis.

Agency: Department of Corrections

Salary: $39,127.68 annually

Location: Roederer Correctional Complex

Advertisement closes: Oct. 15

Responsibilities:

Core responsibilities from the job description include:

Enforcing rules and regulations, policies and procedures in order to maintain safety for inmates, staff and the general public

Supervise inmates in housing units, dining areas, recreation and work areas

Attend to the medical, visitation, personal property and recreational needs of the inmates

Inspect and patrol the grounds for contraband, unauthorized persons and other security risks

Complete required daily reports and logs

Conduct inmate counts, security rounds and searches for contraband.

The ideal candidate for this position will have the following skills:

Strong communication skills

Observation skills

Be a team player

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure.

Minimum Requirements:

This position requires a high school diploma, but no previous work experience is required.

The candidate must be at least 20 years old, however, and will be required to complete the Department of Juvenile Justice Training Academy within six months of being hired. The candidate will also be required to maintain any licenses, certifications or other credentials for the job during the length of employment, and a driver’s license is required as well.

It should be noted the work environment is hazardous and you may be exposed to hazards or dangers while on the job, according to the job’s description.

Agency: Kentucky Department of Education

Salary: $3,311.75 monthly

Location: Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB)

Advertisement closes: Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. eastern

Responsibilities:

Key job responsibilities from the description include:

Provide training for new houseparents on transition skills which will eventually lead students to the independent program

Act as a resource for other houseparents with routine questions. Assist and act as a resource for other houseparents for student disciplinary problems

Work with the student program supervisor to develop and implement eligibility criteria which mirrors KSB policies for students applying to the transition and independent dorm programs

Ensure student accountability and safety in the independent dorm program by conducting bed checks, monitoring cooking and supervising students during off campus recreational activities

Work with the dorm program supervisor to develop and implement expanded core curriculum based on biannual data which reflect individual needs

Interpret and apply school policies/code of conduct for KSB residential students

Maintain communication with parents including the weekly independent dorm program schedule posted to the KSB website.

This position works the second shift from 3:30-11:30 p.m., and there is a 10% shift differential.

Minimum Requirements:

The candidate must be a high school graduate and possess at least three years of experience working with the visually or hearing impaired in a dormitory setting.

Any college experience you possess may be substituted for work experience on a year-for-year basis.

Agency: Kentucky Department of Highways

Wage: $15.57 to $19.75 hourly

Location: Erlanger/Boone County

Advertisement closes: Oct. 15

Responsibilities:

According to the job’s description, holders of this position will need to complete tasks such as:

Operate equipment for snow and ice duties

Painting road layouts and pavement markings

Install complex signs and assemblies

Responsible for all signs, striping, delineator installations and maintenance for the district.

Holders of this job will obtain the following skills:

Organizational skills and multitasking skills

Computer skills

Sign maintenance and maintenance techniques

Traffic control.

Minimum Requirements:

This role requires a high school education and at least four years of experience with construction or highway maintenance.

An associate or bachelor’s degree can be used to substitute for experience and any college coursework can be substituted for experience on a year-for-year basis.

The candidate must be 18 years old, have a driver’s license and their Class A commercial driver’s license with tanker endorsement to qualify for this job.

If hired, the employee will be required to complete a training program within one year on the job. Any required licenses, certifications or other credentials must be maintained during the life of the job.