5 Oslo Middle students arrested after fight; Indian River superintendent calls it 'middle-schoolish behavior'

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A fight that began outside Oslo Middle School Friday spilled into the principal’s office leading the school official to restrain one student as deputies contained others they said “would not stop fighting.”

Five eighth grade students have been arrested following the incident that led to a large deputy response and what was reported as minor injuries among school staff, sheriff’s officials said.

Two of the students have been charged with felony battery on a school official while three were charged with disruption of a school function, which is a misdemeanor.

According to a school deputy's report, the fight began Friday among roughly six or seven students as school was being dismissed around 2:40 p.m. He arrived to disperse a large crowd gathered between buildings where other deputies were pinning one student to the ground and another against a building.

Around 10 law enforcement vehicles could be seen outside Oslo Middle School following a 'large fight' that led to reports of minor injuries among staff members and one student's arrest on Friday March 4, 2022.

The school deputy stated in the report that one of the students broke free and ran inside the school followed by other students who ultimately ended up in the principal’s office and continued fighting.

The deputy reported seeing Principal Eddie Robinson holding down a student, who then struggled with a deputy while being placed in handcuffs.

At about 3:30 p.m. close to 10 law enforcement vehicles were outside the school while more sheriff's deputies monitored streets surrounding the school and the adjacent South County Park area off 20th Avenue Southwest. The school is at 480 20th Ave. S.W.

School District of Indian River County Superintendent David Moore said those students involved are on 10-day suspensions and could face expulsion based on the findings of the district’s investigation.

“The incident itself was handled very, very quickly,” said Moore. “Of course, law enforcement is going to respond and in absolute abundance of caution.”

He described the school’s inquiry into the fight as straightforward, given its nature.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Debbie Carson said Friday several school staff were injured, although the school employees refused medical treatment or transport to a hospital by ambulance. An Indian River County Fire Rescue official said one school official was treated for a knee injury.

Moore said of the reported injuries, “That’s unfortunate, I don’t want any staff member to (be injured)."

The fight at Oslo was said to have been among a group of girls, even though one of the five arrested was a boy charged with felony battery on a school official.

“This started as … an ongoing feud with a group of eighth grade girls at the middle school,” said Debbie Carson, spokesperson with Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, who was reporting accounts given by agency officials. “The male shoved an administrator who was trying to get to the fight to break it up.”

A girl arrested Friday has the same felony charge. Carson said the additional four arrests on misdemeanor charges were made either over the weekend or on Monday.

On Feb. 16, a series of fights led to a large law enforcement response and lockdown at the Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center.

Vero Beach police and Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies outside the Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center on Feb. 16, 2022.

“It’s all having to do with what seems like just kind of neighborhood fights that have been going on through a couple of our schools,” Cristen Maddux, school district spokesperson, said Friday.

The fight at the Freshman Learning Center led to the arrest of up to 16 ninth-grade students, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Moore said they were both isolated incidents.

“This (Oslo) incident does not compare by any means to the (Freshman Learning Center). This was very middle-schoolish behavior,” Moore said Tuesday. “A (deputy) has no other choice but to enforce the law.

“The issues aren’t connected,” Moore said. “It’s just unfortunate (and) in the last two months those are the only two that we’ve had. It's not this ongoing tremendously bad issue.”

Carson said since January there has been an increased law enforcement presence at Oslo Middle School off 20th Avenue Southwest because of hostilities among some of the students.

Moore said Oslo “has done a lot” to reduce disturbances and that, “every parent can send their kid to school saying I feel safe…”

Although he said he was satisfied with safety measures at the school, he said he welcomes information from parents and students that would prevent issues from arising beforehand.

