5 Paterson cops convicted in corruption case remain free as COVID delays trial of 6th

The federal courts this week once again postponed the trial of indicted Paterson police Sgt. Michael Cheff, prolonging the multi-year delays in the prison sentencing of five crooked city cops who allegedly conspired with him.

Cheff’s alleged co-conspirators – Jonathan Bustios, Daniel Pent, Eudy Ramos, Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres – all admitted their crimes in separate federal court proceedings between December 2018 and October 2019.

But none of them have gotten their prison sentences yet. The five of them remain free as lawyers in the case say they are expected to testify against Cheff.

“They’re still walking around?” said Paterson activist Corey Teague. “I don’t understand why that is. I think most people think they went away.”

Paterson Police Sgt. Michael Cheff, is shown seconds after walking out of federal court, in Newark. Cheff was there after being arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020. Cheff is the eighth member of the Paterson Police Department to get arrested in a corruption probe which started more than three years ago. Cheff is currently suspended without pay.

The United States Attorney’s Office in Newark said federal law does not set any limit on how much time can pass between someone’s conviction and sentencing. Federal authorities said the delay will not affect how much prison time the five convicted cops get. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment further.

Cheff was arrested in January 2019 and indicted the next month on charges he committed civil rights violations and filed a false police report. After a one-month unpaid suspension, Cheff resumed collecting his city salary, which is $136,960, under provisions of Paterson police union contract covering officers accused of crime.

Cheff is the only Paterson cop targeted in the case who has chosen to go to trial instead of pleading guilty.

After shutting down because of the pandemic, the federal courts resumed in-person proceedings late last year and Cheff’s trial had been scheduled to start on Jan. 31.

But United States District Court Judge Katharine Hayden issued on order on Tuesday postponing the start of the trial because of coronavirus health concerns.

“I think it all weighs on him,” said Cheff’s lawyer, John D. Lynch, when asked about the delay. “He wants his day in court to prove his innocence. But everybody understands there’s nothing we can do about this pandemic.”

Lawyers for the five convicted cops who authorities say conspired with Cheff did not respond to messages seeking their comments for this story.

In the charges against Cheff, federal authorities cited as evidence statements and text messages from the other five cops that allegedly implicate the sergeant who supervised them.

The indictment accused Cheff of taking $2,000 from the bedroom safe of a drug suspect in November 2017 and sharing some of the money with the cops he supervised. The indictment cited text messages among Bustios, Toledo and Torres in which they complained that their sergeant had not given them a big enough cut of the ill-gotten money.

In addition to the six cops connected to the shakedown scheme, the FBI’s probe into the Paterson Police Department resulted in convictions of two other officers. Ruben McAusland remains in prison for admitting dealing drugs from his patrol vehicle while on duty and in a separate case striking an emergency room suicide patient and trying to cover it up. Roger Then was convicted and has completed his six-month prison sentence for participating with McAusland in the hospital crime.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police officers, previously convicted, remain free