5 Pennsylvania towns are among ‘coziest winter destinations’ in US. Why they are magic

Five Pennsylvania towns and villages recently appeared among a collection of spots across the U.S. offering the best appeal, weather and atmosphere this holiday season.

The list, published online by New York Travel Guides, recognizes 110 of the coziest winter towns in the country. Towns ranging from New Hampshire to Wyoming and beyond earned a spot on the list after the digital publication surveyed nearly 600 small towns and examined their popularity, climate and entertainment offerings.

Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania’s representatives among New York Travel Guides’ coziest winter towns in 2023.

Lititz, Pennsylvania

This Lancaster County borough is home to roughly 9,730 people, according to 2020 U.S. Census estimates. Lititz, which earned the No. 15 spot among New York Travel Guides’ coziest winter towns, is named after a Bohemian town that, in the 1400s, sheltered members of the Moravian Church, one of the oldest Protestant denominations within Christianity.

Formally founded in the 18th century, Lititz offers plenty of history to visitors and locals alike. It hosted a hospital during the American Revolution and remains home to the Linden Hall School for Girls, the oldest all-girls boarding school in the U.S.

“Lititz, a town in Pennsylvania that was founded in 1756, is one of the coziest winter towns in the country,” New York Travel Guides writes. “The historic town looks magical when covered in a layer of snow, and there’s so much to do during the winter season.”

Through Dec. 24, Lititz is hosting a holiday decorating contest and asking locals and visitors to vote for their favorite contestants. Venture Lititz, the area’s tourism bureau, asks guests to take a tour downtown and help pick a worthy winner.

Lititz’s 10-day Fire and Ice Festival returns starting Feb. 16. The annual event lines the streets with “wow-worthy ice sculptures,” plus food trucks, bar crawls and plenty of opportunities for local shopping.

Easton, Pennsylvania

This city serves as the seat of Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania. Easton checked in this year as the No. 23 coziest winter town in the country, according to New York Travel Guides.

Today, Easton has a population of roughly 28,127, according to 2020 U.S. Census estimates. It was first settled after land was purchased from Lenape Native Americans in 1737 and later became a military center during the American Revolution and, eventually, a railroad and shipping hub.

Some of the biggest attractions in the area include the National Canal Museum and The Crayola Experience, a family attraction centered around the popular crayon and art supplies brand founded in Northampton County.

Those visiting for the holiday can stop by Easton’s Festival of Trees, attend live performances of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” at the historic State Theatre and more. There are also plenty of festive flea markets and holiday shops, including a Dec. 22 market devoted to those who’ve procrastinated their holiday shopping.

Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Located in Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania, this borough is home to about 4,507 people, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Jim Thorpe earned the No. 28 spot among New York Travel Guides’ coziest winter towns.

First known as Mauch Chunk, the town became Jim Thorpe in 1954 to honor the life of the eponymous Olympian and Native American sports legend, though he never stepped foot there during his life. Instead, his third wife shipped his remains to the area after hearing it was hoping to attract business. Local officials “purchased” Thorpe’s remains, erected a monument at his grave and later named the area’s reshaped municipality after him.

Perhaps most notable of the area’s winter events is Jim Thorpe’s Olde Time Christmas celebration, which wraps up Dec. 16 and 17. Each festival weekend offers strolling carolers and musicians, festive train and horse and carriage rides, free family activities and even a gingerbread house contest.

Visitors to the area might also consider heading to the Mauch Chunk Museum & Cultural Center and catching a showing of “A White Christmas Cabaret,” which features selections from Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Jim Thorpe’s annual WinterFest returns Feb. 16-18 to offer ice carvings, live entertainment, food and drink specials, round-trip train rides aboard the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway and more.

Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

This Monroe County borough sits within the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania. Stroudsburg offers a population of about 5,927 people, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates, and earned the No. 50 spot among New York Travel Guides’ coziest winter towns.

Stroudsburg dates back to the 18th century and offers plenty of historic attractions, including the Academy Hill Historic District and the Stroud Mansion, which are both listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors to the area might also seek recreation at the nearby Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

During the winter, Stroudsburg offers farmers markets in Courthouse Square each Saturday. Meanwhile, the sixth-annual Snowmen of Stroudsburg project tasks guests with completing a scavenger hunt for dozens of hand-painted snowmen throughout town until late February. Downtown Stroudsburg’s Winterfest returns Feb. 17 to transform the area into “an ice-sculpted winter wonderland” complete with live entertainment and plenty of stunning sculptures.

Doylestown, Pennsylvania

The county seat of Bucks County, Doylestown ranked No. 74 among New York Travel Guides’ coziest winter towns. You can find it located roughly 25 miles north of Philadelphia’s Center City in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Much like Easton, Doylestown was once inhabited by Lenape Native Americans before it was settled by Europeans in the mid-1700s. Roughly 8,300 people live in the borough today, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Doylestown is home to a cultural district featuring a belt of historical attractions along the Mercer Mile. Key stops include Fonthill Castle, the Mercer Museum and The Tileworks, all of which celebrate the life and work of famed archaeologist Henry Chapman Mercer. Most offer holiday-themed events throughout the winter, including evening tours and light displays at Fonthill Castle.

Elsewhere, visitors to the area can visit the County Theater for screenings of classic holiday films, including “White Christmas” Dec. 20 and 21 and “The Polar Express” Dec. 24. The ever-popular Peddler’s Village, located just up Route 202, offers its own massive Christmas light display with plenty of opportunities for shopping and live entertainment, too.

America’s coziest winter towns

New York Travel Guides surveyed 575 small towns across the U.S., focusing on three categories: popularity during winter with the general public and photographs, cozy weather and winter activities and atmosphere.

Each town received scores based on how it performed in each category, fueled in part by data collected through sources ranging from Google Search and Maps to the National Register of Historic Places and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to its methodology report, the team assessed each town’s popularity by examining online search interest during December, January and February, plus the relative number of online posts created by photographers during that span. New York Travel Guides also analyzed average winter temperature and snowfall and considered activities and atmosphere by evaluating entertainment offerings, holiday festivals, dining and drinking options and more.

Here’s a look at the top 20 picks, according to New York Travel Guides:

Leavenworth, Wash. Breckenridge, Colo. Stowe, Vt. Vail, Colo. Aspen, Colo. Lake Placid, N.Y. Portsmouth, N.H. Frankenmuth, Mich. Petoskey, Mich. Stillwater, Minn. Ketchum, Idaho Helen, Ga. Frisco, Colo. Gatlinburg, Tenn. Lititz, Pa. Big Sky, Mont. Crested Butte, Colo. Deadwood, S.D. Bayfield, Wisc. Galena, Ill.

You can read New York Travel Guides’ full feature on the coziest towns in the U.S. this year by visiting newyorktravelguides.com/coziest-winter-towns-in-america.