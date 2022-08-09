5 people, 2 local nursing homes, including Brighton Rehab, indicted on health care fraud charges

Federal and local law officials announced Tuesday that five individuals and two local nursing homes, Brighton Rehab and Mt. Lebanon Rehab, have been indicted on health care fraud charges.

The five individuals were named in the indictment:

Sam Halper, 39, CEO and part-owner of both facilities

Eva Hamilton, 35, former director of nursing

Susan Gilbert, 61, former administrator of Mt. Lebanon Rehab

Michelle Romeo, 46, and Johnna Haller, 41, co-defendants and regional-level employees

The indictment alleges that the defendants falsified staffing records and patient evaluations to the Pennsylvania Department of Health to increase Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.

During the height of the pandemic, almost every person at Brighton Rehab in Beaver County was diagnosed with COVID-19, with more than 70 people dying.

“Through our joint investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, we found that Brighton and Mt. Lebanon’s senior administrators used two criminal schemes to take advantage of federal programs and make extra money while putting residents at risk,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “These charges today represent a dereliction of duty to report accurate information, criminal schemes designed to manipulate the system, and above all else, companies and individuals that put profits above truthful reporting. I am proud to stand with our federal partners and in unison say, we will not stand by while companies or those who run them break our laws and put people’s safety at risk.”

Those indicted are facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges.

