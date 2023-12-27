5 people from Alpharetta, including 2 kids, killed in head-on crash in Texas

Five people from Alpharetta, including two children, were killed in a crash on a Texas highway the day after Christmas.

Another person from Texas was also killed and three more were critically injured.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that five of the victims are from Alpharetta.

Deputies said the six killed, who were all residents of Alpharetta except for one, were traveling in a Honda Odyssey on U.S. 67 North when a Chevrolet Silvarado tried to pass another car in a no-passing zone. The truck hit the Odyssey head-on.

The dead included six people in the Odyssey: two women, ages 36 and 60; two men, ages 28 and 64; and two boys, ages 9 and 10. The 28-year-old man, who was the driver, was from Irving, Texas.

A survivor of the Odyssey, a 26-year-old man from Georgia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet pickup, both 17-year-old Glen Rose residents, were transported to Fort Worth hospitals in critical condition.

The victims have not been identified.