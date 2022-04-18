5 people arrested, charged with causing ‘extensive damage’ inside Century III Mall

West Mifflin police said that five people, including three juveniles, were arrested and charged after they allegedly caused “extensive damage” inside Century III Mall.

Aaron Anthony, of Beaver Falls; Angel-Mariah Schulz, of Pittsburgh; and all three juveniles were charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Police tell Channel 11 that several storefront glass windows and center display signs were shattered. Police said they also found several fire extinguishers and other pieces of debris near the broken windows.

Anthony and Schulz were taken to the Allegheny County jail for arraignment. The three juveniles were released to their parents.

West Mifflin police said that although the mall is not open anymore, it is privately owned and operated and has security measures in place. Police said anyone who is found trespassing will be prosecuted.

