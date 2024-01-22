5 people arrested in connection to theft at Walmart in American Canyon

(KRON) – Five people were arrested in connection with multiple thefts at Walmart on Wednesday, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) said.

ACPD officers responded to Walmart for a report of a person shoplifting around 2 p.m. on Jan. 17. According to police, an officer contacted the suspect in front of the store. The suspect was walking outside of the establishment with a cart of stolen items, authorities said. The suspect began to run from police as the officers made contact. However, the officer caught the suspect after a “short struggle” inside the store.

The alleged thief was identified as 36-year-old Garron Cooper.

Cooper was arrested for theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and resisting arrest.

Copper’s alleged accomplice was waiting in the getaway vehicle in the parking lot. The alleged accomplice was identified as 42-year-old Suisun City resident Donti Cooper.

Donti Cooper was also placed under arrest for theft and conspiracy to commit theft, according to police.

After the arrest, the employees alerted ACPD that two women were stealing merchandise and had left the store. Officers arrested the suspects for theft. The suspects were identified as Vallejo residents 37-year-old Mihaela Bacelaru and 42-year-old Mirela Crudu.

According to police, a family member of Bacelaru and Crudu appeared at the scene and was arrested for a felony warrant out of Contra Costa County. The family member was identified as 23-year-old Vallejo resident Maria Ispir.

All five individuals were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.

