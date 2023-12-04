5 people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington

Five people were found dead in a Vancouver, Washington, home Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

A person called the Clark County Sheriff's Office requesting a welfare check just after 1 p.m. local time Sunday after "receiving a text message from a family member stating they had harmed others at the residence," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

After deputies arrived at the Orchards neighborhood home and failed to make contact with residents inside, the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team was requested based on the tip regarding harm and "the possible involvement of a firearm," the statement said.

An unmanned aircraft system, or drone, was deployed into the home and found several people who appeared to be dead inside, the release said.

Officials then followed the drone in, and confirmed the five people were dead in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide involving a firearm.

“Five family members at the residence appeared have been shot, including the suspect," the sheriff’s office said. "There is not believed to be any threat to the public."

Police have not identified the victims or said what might have motivated the shooting.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com