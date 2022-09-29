5 people dead in McGregor; one suspect arrested in fatal incident, authorities say

Five people were found dead in McGregor on Thursday and one person was in custody, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a news conference that the incident led to an officer-involved shooting.

But Howard said he could not comment on how the five people were killed or a motive for the shooting.

KCEN-TV in Waco reported the incident occurred near the area of West 8th Street and Monroe Street in McGregor, which is about 130 miles south of Fort Worth. McGregor is about 20 miles southwest of Waco.

Howard said the suspect was linked to the deaths and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

A post by the Troy Independent School District said all its middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games with McGregor schools have been canceled for Thursday due to the “tragic shooting in the McGregor community,” according to KCEN-TV.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” the post reads.

