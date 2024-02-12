5 people displaced by fire at Randolph apartment building

RANDOLPH − Five people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Reed Street on Sunday night.

Firefighters received a report of a fire at the 24-unit apartment building at 27-29 Reed St. at about 5:50 p.m., according to a news release.

When first responders arrived at the building, smoke was showing from the front of the first and second floors and the roofline.

All the residents had already escaped on their own. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was declared under control at about 7 p.m. There was minor to moderate damage to three apartments, which were deemed uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping five residents from two units who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and is under investigation by the Randolph Fire Department with assistance from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the state fire marshal’s office.

Milton and Holbrook firefighters assisted at the scene. Stoughton, Milton and Braintree firefighters provided station coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Randolph fire damage leaves 5 people needing shelter