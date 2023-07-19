5 people exposed to possible fentanyl contamination at Tucson jail

A jail in Tucson was forced to pause operations for two hours on Tuesday morning after five people were exposed to a "possible fentanyl contamination," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

According to a statement, the Pima County Adult Detention Complex booking area closed from 9:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. due to the incident.

The Sheriff's Department said that a corrections officer had been performing a search on a female inmate and found "controlled substances" on her person.

"The substances were tested and were positive for xylazine and fentanyl. Xylazine, also known as 'tranq,' is a sedative that is used on animals for veterinary procedures and is known as a substance of abuse," the sheriff's office said.

Five people in total were exposed, three of them being corrections officers. All were eventually medically cleared, officials said.

Officials said the Marana Police Department had arrested the woman on suspicion of two counts of drug possession and a failure to appear for a warrant. Following the situation on Tuesday, charges of narcotics possession and promoting prison contraband were added.

The booking area was reopened after proper decontamination efforts were taken.

No other information was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 exposed to possible drug contamination at Tucson jail