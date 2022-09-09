5 people found dead inside Maryland home

Sheriff's deputies found five people dead inside a Maryland home on Friday, but said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The department got a call at 9:15 a.m. for a welfare check at home on Hebron Court in Elk Mills, which is about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and 20 miles southwest of Wilmington, Delaware, authorities said.

"The deputies got on the scene and there were five deceased subjects at the residence," Cecil County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Holmes told NBC News. "There's no danger to the public."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com