5 people hit by car in D.C hospital parking garage

Five people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a car in a D.C hospital parking garage inside, officials said.

Five pedestrians were struck at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital parking garage on Thursday afternoon, DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet. They are being treated at the hospital's emergency room and the driver is also being evaluated, officials said.

Multiple pedestrians struck parking garage at @Georgetown hospital, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW. Currently 5 patients all being treated in the Hospital ER. Driver is also being evaluated. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/JNTeKJtxcj — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 20, 2023

Fire officials have not offered any additional details on the condition and identity of the driver or victims. It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted.

