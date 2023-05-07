5 people hospitalized for overdoses at Maricopa County jail in Phoenix

Five people incarcerated in a Maricopa County jail were hospitalized after overdosing Saturday morning.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the overdoses occurred at the Towers Jail in Phoenix.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the 720-bed facility located on Gibson Lane houses medium security general population inmates, a majority of whom are "un-sentenced, pre-trial detainees."

"This morning Towers Jail had a call of 5 inmates suspected of overdosing," Enriquez said in an email Saturday evening. "All five received doses of Narcan. All inmates were conscious, and have been promptly evaluated and released from the hospital."

According to a report obtained by The Arizona Republic, the Phoenix Fire Department assisted in the response.

Seven women incarcerated at the Estrella Jail were hospitalized after overdosing in April.

In response to an increase in fentanyl overdoses in county jails, Sheriff Paul Penzone announced a plan in March to install additional security scanners to screen employees and volunteers who go in and out of the jails for drugs and contraband.

