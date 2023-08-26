5 people hospitalized after shooting in Pasadena

Five people were hospitalized after a shooting in Pasadena on Friday night, authorities said.

The Pasadena Police Department reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard.

Four people were taken to a hospital by ambulance and one additional victim self-transported, authorities said. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Police said no information was available about the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

In a social media post at 8:16 p.m., the Police Department urged residents to avoid the area of Raymond and Marengo avenues between Orange Grove Boulevard and Painter Street due to law enforcement activity.

Anyone with information can contact authorities at (626) 744-4241 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.