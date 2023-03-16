5 people, including 3 teens, charged in deadly home invasion that may be gang related, GBI says

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Five individuals were arrested in connection to a home invasion that resulted in the death of a man in November.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Nov. 13, 2022, the East Dublin Police Department began investigating a homicide at a home on Pearl Street.

According to the investigation, several people believed to be members of the criminal street gang “Crips” broke into Jeffery Bell’s residence and shot and killed him.

GBI said 21-year-old Elijah Inman, 15-year-old Brantley Johnson, Jr., 20-year-old Jamal Stewart, 16-year-old Nazorian Taylor and 16-year-old Damarion Page, all of East Dublin, were arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

GBI officials have not specified if all five individuals were identified as members of “Crips.”

The individuals were all charged with malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and multiple counts of the street gang and terrorism prevention act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

