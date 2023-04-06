3 people, including police officer, injured in Boston crash

Three people, including a police officer, were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Boston late Wednesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Park Street around 11:30 a.m. found three wrecked vehicles sprawled across the road, according to Boston EMS.

The officer, as well as the two other victims, were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police noted. EMS initially said that five people were transported.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off with police tape and multiple Boston police officers scouring the area for evidence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW