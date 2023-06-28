5 people overdosed at a Mississippi Coast motel. The managers sold the drugs, police say

After four people overdosed and a fifth died of a deadly mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, an undercover investigation identified the alleged drug dealers as managers of a Mississippi Coast motel, records show.

Hancock County authorities two months ago learned of the overdose cases and alleged drug activity at the Economy Inn on U.S. 90 over six months ending in May.

By early June, Drug Enforcement agents had conducted several undercover buys and identified the alleged dealers as motel managers Pernell Robert Galloway and his girlfriend, Cassie Louise McKenzie, court papers say.

During a subsequent search at the motel, agents found two plastic bags containing a mixture of meth and fentanyl, digital scales, a firearm and other unused plastic bags agents referred to as ‘drug distribution bags.”

After the arrests, federal agents interviewed the suspects.

Galloway, a convicted felon, said he owned the firearm that was seized and said that he had a second one at the motel at one time but had sold it since then.

Galloway also told agents that he got his girlfriend involved in the alleged drug activity, saying she “did not realize the seriousness of the crimes committed.”

Authorities initially arrested the couple the first week of June in a federal criminal complaint charging them with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

A federal grand jury has since indicted the couple, each of federal charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The grand jury indicted Galloway on an additional charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The charging documents indicate authorities are looking to prosecute Galloway as a career criminal, which carries an additional 15 years in prison for the crimes.

Both remain in custody pending trial in federal court in Gulfport.