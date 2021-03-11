5 people share their Pfizer and Moderna vaccine side effects, from arm pain to aches and fevers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hilary Brueck
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Haydon_first_dose
Ian Haydon was one of the first people to try out Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the company's phase 1 trial, with first and second doses administered in April and May of 2020. Ian Haydon

  • COVID-19 vaccines may come with some temporary and uncomfortable side effects.

  • Some of the most common include arm pain, flu-like symptoms, and a red rash.

  • Most of these symptoms fade away after a day or so, but the rash can linger for about a week.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

After receiving her second shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Susan Ladov hardly slept a wink.

"I spent the night waking up about every hour, hour and a half," the 74 year-old from New Jersey said. "When I got up out of bed, I just felt very shaky and chilled."

Her 75 year-old husband, who had gotten the same second shot about a week earlier, said he felt nothing day-of and then mild arm soreness the next.

This wide range of short-term second dose side effects is common across age groups and vaccine brands.

At best, vaccine-takers may experience just a hint of arm pain. At worst, the day after shot number two can feel like a full-blown flu with nausea, vomiting, and body aches.

Though they're not life-threatening, it's important to be prepared physically and mentally for these side effects. That may mean taking at least a day off from work, if possible.

Vaccine reactions are common, but temporary

covid19 vaccine
On March 1, 2021, a woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a newly-opened vaccination site in Los Angeles, California. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

During the first month of COVID-19 vaccinations across the US, 13 million doses were given, according to the CDC. No one in the US is required to report how they feel after a vaccination, but among nearly 7,000 volunteers who shared their side effects with the CDC that month, most noted some arm pain. After that, headaches, fatigue, and dizziness were the most common complaints.

All of this temporary pain is working towards one goal: getting your body ready to stand up to the coronavirus.

Professor Akiko Iwasaki, who studies viruses at Yale, says this process happens in two ways.

First, there is the innate immune response, which happens almost immediately. Second, there is an adaptive immune response, which can take a little longer to present. The initial, innate immune response is often why people get arm pain at the injection site.

"When these things are being taken up into a cell, they really trigger sensors that are there to detect viruses," Iwasaki said. "So you might feel sore in the arm, a little fever, these are usual responses to this sort of innate immune activation."

Everyone Insider spoke to for this story said they felt some arm pain after their first shot, ranging from nuisance to severe.

"Washing your hair was kind of hard," 34 year-old infectious disease expert Saskia Popescu said.

Saski Popescu
Dr. Saskia Popescu. Dr. Saskia Popescu

Norman Ladov said his arm was sore "for about two or three days" after shot number one.

"At it's worst, it felt like I had gotten punched in the arm," said 30 year-old Ian Haydon, who was one of the first people to try Moderna's shot in the company's phase one clinical trials, nearly a year ago.

He described it as "just sort of a dull ache."

Others said it was so bad they couldn't sleep on that arm.

With Moderna's shot, there's also the possibility for redness, itchiness, and puffiness in the arm where the vaccine was injected. That's what happened to Susan Ladov after shot number two.

"My whole upper arm got very red and somewhat hot and swollen," she said. "My entire bicep area was enflamed."

Plan to rest after the second shot, or the first if you've already had the coronavirus

vaccine side effects
Haydon tested out a second vaccine dose that was more than double strength. The side effects that night were "pretty miserable," he said. Ian Haydon

By and large, the most debilitating reports of vaccine side effects come after the second dose of the two-dose shots. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which is just one shot, tends to have milder side effects, with arm pain being the most common.

After shot number two from Pfizer or Moderna, many people feel an all-over malaise, with chills, potential for fever, and body aches. At its worst, the period beginning six to 12 hours after the shot is injected can feel like a bad flu, and last about a day or so.

"This is a sign that your immune system is working, because you develop a much worse response the second time, based on these antibodies and T-cells that are detecting the viral antigen and attacking your own cells," Iwasaki said.

Because the first shot is on board, the body is primed to recognize and fight against the virus's proteins when it sees them again.

"That's the reason why the second dose is much more reactive, because you now have innate and adaptive immune response against the vaccine," Iwasaki said.

It's also the reason why people who have had the coronavirus before might have a more intense reaction to their first shot, similar to how other people feel after the second.

Popescu said she "just woke up and felt like crap" the morning after her second Pfizer shot.

"Plan on the next day being a little rough," was her advice to others who are going in for their second injection of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine.

Others said knowing the discomfort could happen, and keeping in mind the end game, really helped.

"I was having trouble keeping track of the big picture when I was feeling so sick," Susan Ladov said. "And my husband just kind of kept reminding me that when this is all done, I'm going to have really good immunity."

35-year-old Jes Adams, who has several medical conditions and tends to react strongly to vaccinations, said before going in for her second shot of Moderna's vaccine "I just kind of communicated with my boss what was going on, and the potential for me to not feel well afterwards."

That was smart, because the night after her vaccination included vomiting, dizziness, spending much of the next day in bed.

Popescu says people need to be supported by their employers in order to take this time to rest.

"It's really important that people be able to take that time off," she said. "If we're encouraging vaccines, we need to be able to ensure that if they do have a day or two afterwards where they really feel crummy, that they're able to stay home."

It takes at least a month for vaccine protection to ramp up

coronavirus hug
Seven-year-old Jacquie Carney runs to hug her grandma, Donna Vidrine, upon arrival in Los Angeles, California on November 23, 2020. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Once you've begun vaccination, it takes at least a month for the protection to become robust. In the case of Pfizer and Moderna's shots, full vaccine efficacy is achieved a week or two after the second shot, while for J&J's one shot vaccine, it's 28 days after the jab.

Social distancing and mask-wearing still remain important after vaccination. But according to new CDC guidelines, it's OK for fully vaccinated people to mingle with each other indoors and maskless once they've achieved full protection.

Fully-vaccinated grandparents can also safely hug unvaccinated grandkids again without masks, though the CDC stresses that maskless, indoor visits should be limited to include one unvaccinated household at a time, and only if the unvaccinated family members present are "at low risk for severe COVID-19."

In addition to allowing for this new brand of safer socializing, vaccination also tends to give people a sense of palpable relief.

"The bottom line is: I'm a mom, I don't want to get sick and I don't want to be one of the unlucky ones that doesn't make it through this," Adams said. "So I went from taking zero chances to being able to do basic things and walk next to people and not be concerned about who they'd been exposing themselves to."

For the Ladovs, a completed vaccination course means being able to have lunch dates again with their fully-vaccinated friends.

In May, they plan to get on a plane and finally see their grandkids in Texas, who "we've seen a lot on video," Norman Ladov said, but haven't been face to face with in more than a year.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • One in 10 Americans Have Been Vaccinated Against Covid-19

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that 33.9 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Rare COVID Vaccine Side Effects Patients Want You to Know

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an entire page devoted to what you should expect after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine. They list some of the most common symptoms, including pain and swelling at the injection site and fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches. However, there are some other side effects being reported by people post vaccination. While they shouldn’t stop you from getting the vaccine, it’s important to know about them so you can react appropriately. Read on to learn about some of the surprising side effects of the COVID vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Lymph Node Swelling According to new reports, 15 to 20 percent of people who receive the vaccine are experiencing swollen lymph nodes—similar in appearance to those associated with breast cancer. “Most women are concerned about it because they have an enlarged lymph node and the first thing they think of is cancer,” Dr. Andrea S. Porpiglia told CBS 3 Philly. These swollen lymph nodes can be felt in the armpit area in both women and men can even show up in mammograms. Fortunately, you don’t need to be concerned if you notice any swelling. “It’s just a normal immune response,” Dr. Porpiglia explains. “When you get the vaccine, your body is making more cells to help fight the virus and by doing so you’re going to have an enlarged lymph nodes.” 2 Chills That Won't Stop Chills are one of the few symptoms reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While they are typically mild, some people are experiencing fever and chills so severe, they end up in the hospital. 67-year-old Cathy Husler from Mifflintown, PA explained to ABC 27 that two days after getting her first dose of the vaccine, she was admitted to the ER. “When I got to the ER, my temperature was 103.8, and I just kept having chills,” she said. Luckily, both these symptoms are temporary and shouldn’t stop you from getting your second round. “Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot,” urges the CDC. 3 Allergic Reaction The CDC states that people are experiencing both severe—also known as anaphylaxis—and non-severe allergic reactions to the vaccine. “As an example, an allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen© or if they must go to the hospital,” they explain. If you had a severe allergic reaction after getting the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or an immediate allergic reaction—even if it was not severe— “CDC recommends that you should not get the second dose.” 4 Second Dose May Pack a Punch Don’t be surprised if your side effects of the second vaccine dose are more severe. "Grade 3 solicited local adverse reactions were more frequently reported after Dose 2 than Dose 1," Moderna's statement reads. These reactions include swelling, pain, body aches, headache and fever. This is common of other vaccines, as the body is working extra hard to build up immunity. 5 Other Rare Side Effects There have also been some extremely rare side effects reported. For example, three patients who received the Moderna vaccine and four who got the Pfizer experienced Bell’s Palsy, a sudden, and usually temporary, weakening or paralysis of the facial muscles, while a few patients with facial fillers experienced swelling. And, in the Pfizer trial, there were 47 cases of anaphylaxis. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 6 Protect Yourself and Others Follow the fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • CVS adds locations where it's administering COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

    CVS Health Corp. said Thursday that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at additional sites nationwide, including seven locations in Illinois and Hawaii, 37 additional locations in New York, 119 locations in California, and 34 locations in Massachusetts. Vaccinations for eligible populations at some of these new locations could begin as soon as March 14. As the vaccine becomes more available, the pharmacy retailer will expand distribution to other locations. CVS is administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 29 states and Puerto Rico at nearly 1,200 locations. CVS stock edged up 0.7% in Thursday premarket trading, and has gained 18.6% over the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 42.2% for the last 12 months.

  • U.S. Army Appears to Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Mocking Women in the Military

    Chip SomodevillaThe U.S. Army’s official Twitter account defended its female soldiers on Thursday in what appeared to be a response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson ridiculing pregnant service members, whom he labeled a “mockery of the U.S. military.”“I am an American Soldier. I am a Warrior and a member of a team,” the Army tweeted on Thursday morning, alongside a picture of a woman service member saluting.During his Tuesday night primetime broadcast, Carlson scoffed at President Joe Biden’s International Women's Day acknowledgment that the military has created uniforms that fit women properly along with flight suits for pregnant women.“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” the Fox star seethed. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”He continued: “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”Carlson’s remarks immediately sparked intense backlash from senior members of the military, who said that the conservative cable news host “couldn’t be more wrong” in his assessment.Drama TV - my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9— U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021 “Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on,” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston tweeted on Wednesday night. “@TuckerCarlson's words are divisive, don't reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”Fort Hood Deputy Commanding General John B. Richardson IV added on Thursday morning: “Mothers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Fathers in uniform fight & win our nation's wars. Soldier is not a gendered noun.”And even the Canadian military appeared to get in on the action, tweeting Wednesday in response to Carlson: “*tightens ponytail*.”Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a Purple Heart recipient who lost limbs in the Iraq War, trolled the Fox News host over his Dancing With the Stars appearance. (Last year, Carlson engaged in a multi-day tirade against the veteran, calling her a “coward” at one point.)“F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” she posted on Twitter. “Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This COVID Vaccine Side Effect More Common Than Thought, Says Study

    More people had a severe allergic reaction after getting an mRNA COVID vaccine than previously believed, a new study has found. According to a research letter published in JAMA on March 8, about one in 4,000 people in one sample group experienced anaphylaxis, a swelling of the throat that can be fatal, after receiving the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna. But all recovered completely. It's important to note that even with these new stats, the chances of anyone having the reaction remains "extremely low," say researchers. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 2% Had Acute Allergic Reactions, Say ResearchersIn the study, researchers looked at 64,900 employees of the Mass General Brigham health system who got their first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Forty percent received the Pfizer shot, and 60% Moderna. Acute allergic reactions were reported by 2% of them, and 16 people experienced anaphylaxis. Of those 16, nine were treated with epinephrine (EpiPen) and three who had a history of anaphylaxis chose not to seek care. Only one person was admitted to intensive care. Everyone was ultimately OK. The anaphylactic reactions started 17 minutes after administration of the shot, on average. The mean age was 41, and 15 of the 16 people were female. Sixty-three percent had a prior allergy history, and 31% had a prior history of anaphylaxis.Severe Reactions About 22 Times Higher Than CDC Report"Severe reactions consistent with anaphylaxis occurred at a rate of 2.47 per 10,000 vaccinations," the study authors wrote. That's about 22 times the rate that was reported by the CDC in January."The incidence rate of confirmed anaphylaxis in this study is larger than that reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the researchers wrote. "However, the overall risk of anaphylaxis to an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine remains extremely low and largely comparable to other common health care exposures."They added: "Given that approximately 5% of adults have severe food allergy histories and 1% of adults have severe drug allergy histories, this MGB employee cohort likely included almost 4,000 individuals with severe food or medication allergy histories who were safely vaccinated."Kelly Blumenthal, an immunologist who studies drug allergies and led the study, said the CDC relied on self-reporting from people who'd gotten the vaccine, while her team studied a specific group and had access to all their data. "Sometimes there is key information missing in [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] reports or missing records," she tweeted, adding that there could be "differences potentially based on geography or employee demographics… 2.47 per 10,000 is NOT scary. These are great vaccines and all with anaphylaxis recovered."How to Survive This PandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • COVID-19 brings a new dawn for messenger RNA vaccines

    The blockbuster success of messenger RNA vaccines in the COVID-19 pandemic could give a boost to efforts to use the technology to tackle cancers, malaria and other intractable illnesses.Why it matters: There's a pressing need for new ways to prevent infection from viruses like HIV and influenza that conventional vaccines have struggled to address and to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers that kill millions each year. Vaccines and therapies based on messenger RNA (mRNA) hold promise as a solution, but the technology is still in its infancy. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The pandemic has alerted the world to how good this platform is," says Drew Weissman, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania whose research underpins the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech."It will hopefully make future studies and approvals easier."The basics: In every cell in your body, mRNA carries instructions for making proteins from one part of the cell to another.Proteins — a broad class of molecules that includes antibodies, enzymes and some hormones — are at the center of the immune system's response to viral and bacterial invaders and, when a protein malfunctions, disease can result.Vaccines and therapies that use mRNA can, in theory, be used to train the immune system to recognize invaders and aberrations and correct or restore proteins involved in a host of diseases. But the technology faces hurdles around its delivery within the body, its effectiveness against some diseases and its production.The list of diseases mRNA vaccine technology could be applied to is "enormous," Weissman says. It includes infectious diseases like malaria and influenza. And cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and cancers are all potential targets for mRNA-based therapies.But some conditions — like diabetes, which results from misregulation of insulin in the body — may not be ripe for mRNA therapy because "we don't have control over how much protein is produced by the RNA," Weissman says.How it works: Vaccines based on mRNA carry the instructions for making antigen proteins found on the surface of a virus into the body's cells. Those antigens are then made by the cells and in turn prime the immune system to protect the host if the virus attacks.With mRNA therapies, the goal in cases like cystic fibrosis may be to restore the proper function of a protein, whereas in others, mRNA could be a way to deliver replacement proteins or gene-editing enzymes to treat genetic diseases before birth. Where it stands: After decades of development and several setbacks for mRNA vaccines, two are now being actively deployed to fight COVID-19. And pharmaceutical companies are pursuing others.Moderna, for example, has 24 mRNA vaccines in development, and in January, the company announced it was pursuing three new vaccines: for HIV, seasonal flu and the Nipah virus, which causes encephalitis and has a fatality rate as high as 75%.Clinical trials — one for a seasonal influenza vaccine, another for a universal flu vaccine, a vaccine for genital herpes and two for HIV — are underway at Penn, Weissman says.The effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and their delivery to millions of people during the pandemic have "tremendously accelerated" the technology, says Sarah Fortune, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at Harvard who studies tuberculosis. She and others are taking advantage of the speed at which mRNA vaccines can be made by plugging in mRNA sequences to make vaccines that trigger different levels of immune response, allowing researchers to home in on sweet spots for diseases like TB where too strong an immune response can be dangerous.What's next: Researchers are trying to use mRNA for therapies for noninfectious diseases that can't be prevented with a vaccine.For cancer, mRNA is being investigated as a way to deliver to cells the code for proteins in a tumor, which could even be personalized to match an individual's cancer mutations. The cells then produce those proteins, training the immune system to recognize and destroy the cancer.Some early results are promising, but its success has been limited in other studies. The challenges: It can be difficult to direct mRNA to specific organs and types of cells, and for cancers and other noninfectious diseases, location matters.Weissman told MIT Tech Review's Antonio Regalado he's come up with a solution to get the nanoparticles that carry mRNA to bone marrow stem cells and he hopes to use it to deliver gene therapy for sickle cell anemia.More broadly, another challenge is likely to be tissue-level immunity, says Fortune, pointing to tuberculosis, an infection of the lungs, which "have many mechanisms to tamp down the immune response so it doesn’t go crazy. It's unclear whether mRNA vaccines will intersect with those tissue level immune regulatory systems."The fragility of mRNA also means there can be strict manufacturing and storage needs.And the full cost of treatments is unknown — large-scale manufacturing of mRNA vaccines is still being optimized and, despite their pandemic moment, "RNA vaccines might yet face financial headwinds," Elie Dolgin writes for Nature News.The bottom line: There will be hurdles in getting mRNA technology to work in humans for different diseases, Weissman says. "There's a lot we don't know."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • These symptoms and risk factors may predict whether you could become a 'COVID-19 long hauler,' study suggests

    Patients with COVID-19 who felt more than five symptoms in their first week of illness were more likely to become a 'COVID-19 long hauler.'

  • Who’s Winning The Chicken Sandwich War?

    The Chicken Sandwich war has been reignited in 2021. We declare a winner in this video: Every major drive thru chain now offers a competitive, hand-breaded, artisan chicken sandwich. But which one is the best? The answer could vary, depending on what you consider to be “best.” For example, we checked prices nationwide and found …

  • First round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief checks to start hitting bank accounts this weekend, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said payments to eligible Americans will continue over the next several weeks.

  • Utah mother dies four days after receiving second dose of Moderna’s Covid vaccine

    Kassidi Kurill, 39, was a single mom from Ogden, Utah, who received the vaccine dose on 1 February

  • Meghan Markle's Friend Janina Gavankar Says There Are 'Emails and Texts' to Support Claims in Oprah Interview

    "I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them," Gavankar said

  • Tips for fantasy lineups and how to bet on golf's 'fifth major,' The Players Championship

    Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau are both golfers to watch this weekend at The Players Championship.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Artist asks: Who do you wear your mask for?

    A year into the pandemic and wearing face masks have been part of our everyday life. But for one artist in Revere, it's those masks and the people behind them that inspire him for a recent public art project.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Decade of war still weighs heavy on Syrian youth

    A survey of Syrians, aged 18-25 carried out by the Red Cross, is highlighting the cost of 10 years of war for the country's youth.The Red Cross surveyed 1,400 young Syrians, including those exiled in Lebanon and Germany. It's found 50% of those asked have lost a friend or family member in the conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions more.Reuters spoke to Fabrizio Carboni from the Red Cross.“When you drill into how many parents were killed or wounded, there you reach the result that one out of six Syrians had one of their parents either killed or wounded."“Rebuild(ing) the country is on their shoulder and obviously it's quite unfair when you think that they have spent their childhood, they spent their time as teenagers either directly in the conflict or they just absorb the consequences of the conflict as refugees in neighbouring countries but also here in Europe."The reportcoincides with the 10th anniversary of the start of the protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule that turned into a full-scale civil war.Assad's military has now regained control of most of the country with Russian and Iranian help.The report also shows nearly half of young Syrians have lost their income because of the conflict and almost eight in 10 have reported struggling to afford food and other essentials.Women have also been hit particularly hard, with almost 30% in Syria reporting no income at all to support their family.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Friend of duchess says royal family knew about her mental health

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.