5 people shot, 1 fatally, in New Orleans ahead of Mardi Gras

Five people were shot ahead of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Sunday, according to police.

One of the five gunshot victims died after being transported to a hospital, and the others are in stable condition, police say. One of the victims is a juvenile.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) apprehended a suspect shortly after shots were fired at Terpsichore Street and St. Charles Avenue, where a parade was passing through as part of the festivities.

The suspect was arrested and two weapons were confiscated. NOPD is investigating whether any other people were involved in the incident.

The Krewe of Bacchus parade was halted in the street amid New Orleans’s busy Mardi Gras weekend.

