5 people shot in Chicago's second mass shooting in a day

CHICAGO – Five people were shot just west of Garfield Park late Tuesday, marking the city’s second mass shooting that day, according to Chicago police.

Four men and a woman suffered gunshot wounds during the attack in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street about 9:20 p.m., authorities said in a media notification. One of the people was in critical condition after the shooting, but four others had been listed in good condition, officials said.

Among other shootings late Tuesday, less than an hour after the West Garfield Park neighborhood attacks a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 20-year-old man was wounded in an attack in the Gage Park neighborhood, while a 26-year-old man was killed in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The attack near Garfield Park was at least the second shooting with four or more victims in Chicago Tuesday. Earlier, eight people were shot, four of them fatally, on the city’s South Side.

Police said the five people had been standing outside “when they were shot, possibly by multiple offenders.”

The injured included:

– A 38-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg. He had been listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

– A 33-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He had been listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

– A 29-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the back. She had been listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

– A 39-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg. He had been listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

– A 40-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He had been listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police also were investigating two homicides that each happened minutes apart and within an hour of the West Side shooting.

The first of the two late homicides happened in Gage Park, just after 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. Officers were called to the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side, where they learned a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man had been shot.

Police said the teen and 20-year-old had been walking “when they were approached by a male wearing a gray hooded sweater and bluejeans.” He then pulled a gun and shot at the victims multiple times, striking them both.

The 20-year-old suffered three gunshot wounds to the back and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he had been listed in critical condition, officials said.

The teen was shot multiple times in his upper chest and he was treated at Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m.

He was identified as Juan Chavez, of the nearby 5100 block of South Rockwell Street, according to information released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Wednesday morning.

The gunman is said to have fled, headed west, and no arrests had been made, officials said.

At 10:15 p.m., on the city’s West Side, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street in Lawndale after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system.

There, a 26-year-old man was discovered lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene; the medical examiner’s office had not released his name as of Wednesday morning.

Police said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide but no arrests had been made. His name had not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.

