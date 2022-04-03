5 people shot in Colleton County as SC sheriff’s office asks for investigation help

Five people were hurt in a shooting Friday in South Carolina, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Logan Farm Road in Walterboro in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded a call about a shooting and found five people who had each been shot at least one time, according to the release.

All five people were taken to an area hospital, according to the release, and one is in critical but stable condition. Further information on the conditions of the others was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire. The sheriff’s office did not say if this is considered an isolated incident, or if there’s an ongoing threat to the community.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to our citizens’ safety,” the release said.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

The shooting happened about 24 miles away from the Colleton County residence where Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, Murdaugh were found dead after being shot multiple times June 7, 2021.