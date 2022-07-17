5 people shot during Ga. block party, police say

A block party in Milledgeville, Ga. turned violent early Sunday morning after gunfire erupted and five people were sent to the hospital.

Officers say they were called to the party at the intersection of Leo Court and Nobles Court just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in reference to several calls of shots being fired in the area.

When officers showed up, they found a large crowd of people running from the area.

As they were arriving, officers were notified that five shooting victims had arrived at Navicent Health Baldwin in personal vehicles.

Investigators determined that all five suspects, four women and one man, were shot at the block party. They are all stable.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting or if they have identified possible suspects.

