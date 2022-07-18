5 people shot, including juveniles, in 2 Atlanta shootings in the same area

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene of a shooting that left multiple people injured early Monday morning.

According to Atlanta police, five people were shot, including two juveniles.

Police said there were two separate scenes in the same area.

One shooting happened on Newtown Circle and the other shooting happened on Thomasville Blvd.

Below is the scene from Newtown.

At this time, police have not reported any deaths.

Channel 2 is working to get more information.

