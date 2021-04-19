5 people shot in Louisiana in 3rd multiple shooting in U.S. in 1 day

Five people were hospitalized after being shot and injured in Shreveport, La., CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late on Sunday, the third multiple shooting reported in the United States within 24 hours.

