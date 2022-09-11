5 people shot at Santa Fe birthday party

Sep. 11—A weekend meant for religious celebration in Santa Fe was marred early Sunday morning after five people were shot at a birthday celebration in the Paseo Feliz area.

Three teenagers and two adults were injured in a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m., Santa Fe police said in a news release. The victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries at local hospitals, according to the release.

The ages of the victims and what caused the shooting was not immediately available. The suspected shooter or shooters were still at large as of late Sunday morning.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are currently on scene investigating the incident and are still processing the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or call 505-955-5412.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.