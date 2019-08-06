5 people were bitten by sharks at the same Florida beach over 9 days. Experts share tips for minimizing your risk of a shark attack.

Ian Waldie/Getty Images





On August 3, two people were bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach off the Florida coast. A day later, an elderly Florida man was also bitten.

off the Florida coast. A day later, an elderly Florida man was also bitten. Your chances of getting attacked by a shark are extremely low: 1 in almost 4 million. But there are still ways to reduce your odds of an encounter.

Scientists agree that it's important to avoid swimming at dawn and dusk, and to stay away from areas replete with fish.

If a shark approaches you, one expert suggests standing vertically in the water and facing the shark.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Last week was the annual Shark Week extravaganza on the Discovery Channel, and it seemed to be shark week in Florida, too.

On August 3, a 23-year-old woman was bitten on the hand and wrist by a shark at New Smyrna beach, just east of Orlando. Minutes later, a 21-year-old man's right foot was bitten at the same beach. The following day, a Florida man in his 50s was also attacked. All three survived their encounters, according to the Associated Press.

The previous weekend, two Florida swimmers were also bitten at New Smyrna beach — bringing the attack total to five in just over a week.

According to Erich Ritter, a scientist from the Shark Research Institute at Princeton University, incidents like these that involve single, superficial wounds suggest "exploratory bites." Such hit-and-run attacks account for about 80% to 90% of shark bites, Ritter told Business Insider.

"The shark is trying to figure out what we could be," he said. "The animal's not clamping down because we're an unknown and could be dangerous."

bull shark More

Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty

According to the International Wildlife Museum, your odds of being bitten by a shark are 1 in about 4 million.

But Ritter and other shark experts say there are still easy ways you can minimize your risk of encountering a shark in the water if you're nervous about it.

How to avoid sharks

Avoid swimming when visibility conditions in the water are poor, Ritter suggested. That could be during the early morning hours before the sun has risen high in the sky, at twilight or dusk while the sun is setting, or in areas where the water is murky (like at the mouth of a river where fresh water, salt water, and sediment mix).

George Burgess, the former director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, agreed.

"Don't go in the water between dusk and dawn — time periods when sharks are most active," Burgess previously told Business Insider.

Read More: The movie 'Jaws' was inspired by a real shark: In 1916, New Jersey residents engaged in 'active warfare' with a shark that killed four people

According to Ritter, sharks aren't necessarily the most aggressive at these times; rather, it's when they have the hardest time seeing.

"This means that the shark has to come closer to objects in the water, because as soon as light intensity goes down, it has a harder time estimating distance and swims into you. So that's interpreted as aggression," he said.

Burgess and Ritter also said swimmers should avoid areas where fish — most sharks' preferred food — are abundant.

shark water fish More