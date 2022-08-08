5 people were found unconscious in York home, two are dead, 3 others treated

On Sunday, at 6:56 p.m., York City Police responded to the 600 block West Locust Street for reports of several unconscious people, according to a news release.

A 48-year-old male was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m. at a home at that location, and a 37-year-old female who also had been at the home was pronounced dead at 7:53 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, the York County Coroner's Office said. The deaths are considered suspicious.

Three other people from the home were treated at York Hospital, police said. Further details have not been provided.

The cause and manner of the two deaths are pending autopsies. Names have not yet been released, the coroner said.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police department at yorkcitypolice.com or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

