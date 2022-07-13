5 people were shot to death in Raleigh last week. Here’s a look at each homicide.

Last week, five people lost their lives to gun violence in Raleigh.

Their deaths are not counted among the second-quarter crime statistics Police Chief Estella Patterson shared at a news conference Wednesday.

The news conference came a day after Patterson was joined by the state’s Eastern District Attorney and three other federal agents to discuss what they are doing to combat gun violence in Raleigh. So far, 27 people in the city have been indicted on federal and state charges.

Here is a look at last week’s killings.

July 5: 3700 New Bern Ave.

Around 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, Hurebaves Ransom Williams, 33, was shot at an Exxon gas station in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue.

Williams died shortly after at a hospital from his injuries.

On July 7, two teenagers were charged in the shooting.

Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, was charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemo, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact. The two are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

July 5: 6015 Shanda Drive, Raleigh

Hours after the deadly gas station shooting, three people were shot Tuesday night.

Two were pronounced dead on the scene: 27-year-old Robert Thomas of Raleigh and a 23-month-old baby boy whose name was not released.

A woman also was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Natanael Baez, 22 was arrested and charged with murder. He is in the Wake County Detention Center and has a scheduled District Court date for July 27.

July 8: 1532 Justice Union Court

Just before noon July 8, a man was shot dead in the driveway of a newly built home off Old Milburnie Road in a Raleigh neighborhood.

Raleigh police have not released the name of the victim but say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

As of July 13, there have been no arrests. Police also have not released details from their preliminary investigation nor of any suspects.

July 9: 6100 Piedmont Ridge Circle

Aaron Jamel Downer, 26, was shot multiple times about 1:21 p.m. Saturday at his North Raleigh apartment.

He later died at the hospital, according to police.

Police have charged Willie Edwards Frederick, 56, with murder. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.