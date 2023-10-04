5 people were wounded in a shooting after a homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say at least five people have been wounded, none critically, in a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore that happened as students were headed to a homecoming week campus ball. A shelter-in-place order was lifted around 12:30 a.m. Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the five victims, four men and one woman, are between the ages of 18 and 22, but police released no information on suspects and said they did not know how many shooters were involved. Morgan State University President David Wilson said he had canceled Wednesday’s classes, and would hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to decide whether to hold other homecoming week events.

