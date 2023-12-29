5 person board chosen for Carlsbad's Historic Preservation Board

An advisory board designed to preserve historical properties in the City of Carlsbad was approved Dec. 12 by City Council.

Larry Mitchell, Ken Britt, Larry Coalson, Mannie Bemis and David McIntosh were appointed after the Council approved an ordinance Nov. 14 creating the Historic Preservation Advisory Board.

The new board was tasked to make recommendations to the City of Carlsbad Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission and City Council on proposed historic designations and projects affecting historic properties within the city limits, according to the ordinance.

“I’m happy to serve,” said Britt, who has overseen the ongoing renovation of the Cavern Theater in downtown Carlsbad.

Jameson Lucas, the secretary of the Southeastern New Mexico Historical Society board of directors, said the five people chosen for the preservation board were a strong group to steer Carlsbad’s preservation efforts in the proper direction.

“Preserving our city’s history is vital for the future of our community. I believe that history is for everyone and should be readily accessible, especially in a city like Carlsbad where it’s been so well documented through photos and writing from the beginning,” he said.

City of Carlsbad Planning, Engineering and Regulation Department Director Jeff Patterson said citizens would advise the board on possible preservation of historical properties.

“Protecting our historic structures is one of the most important things we can do for preservation because it gives us a direct and visible link to our past,” Lucas said.

Patterson added the preservation board would be part of larger historic district to be established within the city and would be designated by the Carlsbad City Council and mapped as an overlay district on the city’s official zoning map.

Ward 3 Carlsbad City Councilor Karla Niemeier said official goals and plans for the new district and the new board were forthcoming, as a date has not been set as of Dec. 27.

Niemeier, a former executive director of Carlsbad MainStreet, said formation of a historic district in Carlsbad’s downtown was talked about during her time as director from 2015 through 2020.

She said a historic district was advantageous for Carlsbad as the community could receive federal and state grants.

Carlsbad officials said the preservation board and historic district allowed the city to earn certified local government (CLG) status.

“A CLG demonstrates its commitment to historic preservation by enacting a preservation ordinance and establishing a citizen-led commission to oversee the local preservation program. As a CLG, the community is a partner in preservation with the Historic Preservation Division (HPD) and the National Park Service (NPS),” stated the New Mexico Cultural Affairs Historic Preservation Division website.

An NPS program established by the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act, the CLG allows municipalities an option of strengthening historic preservation activities through funding incentives and technical assistance from the state, according to the website.

Ken Britt (left) and Hayley Klein of the Artesia Chamber of Commerce during an Aug. 29, 2019 New Mexico Tourism Department listening session in Artesia.

Britt said it could take at least seven months before the state grants approval for Carlsbad’s CLG posting.

“It’s going to preserve Carlsbad’s history and preserve these things that makes Carlsbad what it is today,” he said.

