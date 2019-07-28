These 5 Personality Traits Could Help Get You Hired

If you're in the market for a new job, you're no doubt aware that experience counts. To sway an employer to hire you, you'll need to compose a solid resume and sell yourself during the interview process. That means highlighting the skills that make you a great fit for the role, and presenting yourself as the most qualified candidate out there.

But it's not just your expertise that'll win you a job; your personality will, in many cases, also play a big role in determining whether a job offer lands in your hands. As such, it helps to be aware of those traits that employers value the most.

In fact, 70% of employers consider personality to be one of the top factors in deciding whether to extend an offer. TopInterview, a career-coaching network, and Resume-Library, a leading U.S. job board, recently conducted a survey of talent acquisition professionals to see which personality traits they consider most important, and here's where they landed.

1. Confidence

Employers are apt to hire candidates who exude confidence from the get-go. Even if you're not the most naturally confident person out there, you can boost your self-esteem by doing your research ahead of interviews, reading up on industry trends, and arming yourself with enough knowledge to speak assuredly. That said, you don't want to cross the line into coming off as arrogant -- that's a big turnoff for employers, and a trait that could actually cost you a job offer.

2. Authenticity

Companies also seek employees who are true to themselves, so the more authentic you come off during a job interview, the greater your chances of getting hired. To this end, the best thing you can do is be yourself. Don't use big words for the sake of impressing your interviewer, and don't overplay your experience. Just paint a clear picture of who you are and what you bring to the table.

3. Honesty

Employers value honesty a lot, and understandably so. Keep this in mind when you attend interviews, because chances are, your ability to be truthful will be tested to some degree. For example, you may be asked to describe a situation where you failed big time, or to discuss your personal weaknesses. If you're honest in your responses, the person you're meeting with may be more inclined to recommend that an offer be extended.

4. Reliability

Companies need to hire people they believe will show up and do the job they're supposed to do. A good way for you to present yourself as reliable is to show up early for your interviews, and come prepared with any documentation you were asked to bring. It also wouldn't hurt to bring extra copies of your resume, just in case.

5. Self-discipline

Some people have more drive than others. But often, employers don't want to hire people they're convinced will need constant monitoring on the job. That's why it pays to present yourself as a self-disciplined person who's motivated to work hard for the sake of accomplishing goals. You can convey this by discussing the way you approach your job, and talking up the fact that you take pride in the results you produce.

You can't snap your fingers and change your personality overnight. But what you can do is be aware of the traits employers value, and aim to present yourself in the best possible light when you sit down for interviews. You never know when a few small adjustments could land you a brand-new job.

