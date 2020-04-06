5 Peter Lynch Stocks With a Margin of Safety

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of March 30, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair value with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.





Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) was trading around $9.75 per share as of April 6. The Peter Lynch fair value is $20.62, which suggests it is undervalued with a 53% margin of safety. The stock registered a 52-week increase of 58.79%.

8c4774a856299011c40260e0a6b131ba.png More

The provider of IT services has a market cap of $109 million and an enterprise value of $136 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.85. The share price is currently 45.35% below its 52-week high and 116.19% above its 52-week low. The price-book ratio is 2.32.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.75% of outstanding shares.

Kemet

Kemet Corp. (KEM) was trading around $24.40 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $57, which suggests it is undervalued with a 57% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has returned 36.38%.

97fb21a502bf137b48b4637cd15ee2ae.png More

The manufacturer and seller of passive electronic components has a market cap of $1.42 billion and an enterprise value of $1.53 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.71, which is higher than 67% of companies in the hardware industry. The share price is currently 11.55% below its 52-week high and 53.88% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.46% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.30% and Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

The Goldfield

The Goldfield Corp. (GV) was trading around $2.79 per share as of April 6. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $4.37, which suggests it is undervalued with a 36% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 19.88%.

6d6fb8278b48d9e3d6def5d186d1c98a.png More

The constructor if infrastructures has a market cap of $68.4 million and an enterprise value of $79.28 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.33, which is lower than 53% of companies in the construction industry. The share price is currently 29.19% below its 52-week high and 41.62% above its 52-week low.

Simons' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 7.89% of outstanding shares.

Centene

Centene Corp. (CNC) was trading around $54.60 per share as of Monday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $67.89, which suggests the company is undervalued with a 20% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 2.30%.

a4271cca9dff74948dbde85abef822f3.png More

The healthcare plans provider has a market cap of $32.04 billion and an enterprise value of $32.89 billion.