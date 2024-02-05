These 5 places help you install your child’s car seat — or get you one if you need it

A car crash in Kansas City Sunday injured 11 people, four of them toddlers.

Two toddlers were ejected from one vehicle and two other toddlers were found inside without proper child safety seats. One of the toddlers had life-threatening injuries, one had critical injuries and two had serious injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

While police have not said how old the children are, it is the law in both Kansas and Missouri that children under the age of 4 sit in a car seat, and children ages 4-7 sit in a booster seat unless they weigh more than 80 pounds or are taller than 4 feet 9 inches.

Car seats can be tricky for first-time parents or big families.

Here are five places around the Kansas City area where you can get help installing your kid’s car seat — or even get assistance obtaining a car seat if you need one.

Children’s Mercy

Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City runs the Buckle Up clinic twice every month.

One is at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the ground level of the Don Chisholm parking garage, 610 E. 22nd St.

The other is at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday at various locations in Clay, Platte and Jackson counties in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas.

The clinics include certified child passenger safety technicians, who will inspect your car seat’s installation and make any changes to ensure it is safe.

You can schedule a time using an online form on Children’s Mercy’s website. When you arrive, have your children, vehicle, car seat and vehicle owner’s manuals with you.

North Kansas City

The Mid-America Regional Council received a grant to provide car seats to low-income families, and MARC has partnered with the North Kansas City Fire Department to give these seats to families in need.

This program does have income restrictions, and you can find out if you qualify by calling 816-412-8007.

The fire department can also install the seat for you if you make an appointment by calling the same number.

Wyandotte County

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas has a car seat program that provides seats to families that live in the county.

They work with the Community Health Council of the county to get seats in the hands of families who need them.

Residents can call 913-573-8887 or 913-371-9298 to book an appointment.

The county also offers car seat installation services from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call to book an appointment and bring your child, the seat if you already have one, and the vehicle.

Overland Park

The Overland Park Police Department’s traffic safety unit runs car seat installation checks on the first Thursday of every month. A certified child passenger safety technician will make sure your seat is properly installed by:

Inspecting seats for visible damage

Confirming seats are not expired

Assisting with installing the car seat.

You can also receive a car seat if you qualify. You can find out if you qualify for one when you book your appointment. Call 913-895-6419 to book an appointment.

Appointments generally happen on the first Thursday of the month from 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m. and take around 30 minutes, according to Overland Park. Inspections are done at the Westgate police station, 11900 Westgate St.

If you have more than one seat to install, you will need to book an appointment for each seat.

Mission

The Mission Police Department can inspect your car seat to make sure it is installed properly. A certified child passenger safety technician will take a look to ensure you are using the right seat for your child and that it is being used correctly.

You can schedule an appointment by emailing carseats@missionks.org. You will receive more information about the time and location when you schedule your appointment.

