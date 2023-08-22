5 places in Rochester to pick your own flowers and sunflowers

Apples and strawberries have been popular crops to pick at area farms for years. Now there's a relatively new crop in town: flowers.

Nate Savage started offering u-pick flowers at Sunscape Farms in Greece last year. He believes that since the COVID pandemic, people have been looking for experiences that make them feel happy. He's noticed that people enjoy spending time looking at the flowers and taking pictures to post on social media.

"It makes you happy, it makes other people happy," he said. "If you come out and spend time with birds and bees and butterflies, it lifts you up.”

Sunscape Farms, in addition to growing vegetables and other produce, has become one of the larger flower farms in New York state. It grows a total of 30 acres across three fields, with more than a million stems cut every year. Ten members of his staff are dedicated to cutting and dealing with flowers.

Grace and Phil Durgin stand surrounded by the colorful blooming flowers at their Durgin Family Farm U-Pick and Picked Bouquets stand on Martin Road in West Henrietta Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

At the other end of the flower spectrum are Grace and Phil Durgin. After they retired, they moved from Connecticut to Rochester in 2015 to be closer to their son. They purchased 41 acres in West Henrietta with dreams of starting a small farm.

They started out with berries, but when their plantings were felled by drought and pests, they decided to plant a self-serve u-pick flower operation on a little over 1/3 of an acre at the side of the road.

"We're not big time," Grace Durgin quipped. "We're just an old couple." But they've been tickled when their customers leave them tips and notes after their visits to the self-serve garden.

Here are some of the places you can pick your own flowers in the Rochester area. In all cases, the hours are guided by the weather, and you should wear footwear appropriate for the conditions. Take your own clippers or scissors, if you have them.

Sunscape Farms, Greece

Sunscape Farms grows a total of 30 acres of flowers including zinnias.

Where: 1530 Maiden Lane in Greece. (The Penfield location does not offer u-pick, but sells already picked bouquets.)

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through fall.

Price: $7.99 for a handful; $9.99 to fill a 1 1/2-inch vase (provided, included in price); $40 to fill a 2 1/2-gallon floral bucket (provided, included in price).

Varieties: Two to three acres of celosia, dahlias, dianthus, eucalyptus, greens, rudbeckia, strawflowers, statice, sunflowers, zinnias.

What to know: Park in the farm market parking lot. Stop by the market to request a rubber band, vase or bucket. Follow the signs to the flower fields, located behind the market and row of greenhouses.

More info: sunscapefarms.com; 585-455-2558.

Schutt's Apple Mill, Penfield

Sunflowers are among the flowers available at the u-pick fields at Schutt's Apple Mill in Penfield.

Where: 1063 Plank Road in Penfield (mailing address is Webster).

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Price: $10.95 for a vase of about 10-15 flowers; $19.95 for half gallon, which fits 30 to 40 stems; $10 for bundle of 20 stems (no container).

Varieties: Sunflowers, statice, celosia, dianthus, zinnias, cosmos, ageratum and marigolds.

What to know: On Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m., Schutt's runs a flights and flowers special. For $13.95, you can cut a vase of flowers and also get a flight of five ice cream flavors.

More info: schuttsapplemill.com or 585-872-2924.

Durgin Family Farm, Henrietta

Clippers are provided if you forget yours at the Durgin Family Farm U-Pick and Picked Bouquets stand on Martin Road in West Henrietta Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Where: 1175 Martin Rd., Henrietta

When: 1 p.m. until dusk daily. (If you want to go at another time, call ahead.) They stay open until the first frost ― usually around the first weekend in October.

Price: $10 for as much as you can fit in a mason jar. (There are also $12 pre-picked bouquets.)

Varieties: 19 to 20 varieties of flowers, fillers and herbs including zinnias, marigolds and small sunflowers on 1/3 to 1/2 acre.

What to know: This is a self-service operation. Park along the side of the road

More info: facebook.com/DurginFamilyFarm/, 585-484-1175.

Wickham Farms, Penfield

Where: 1315 Sweets Corners Road, Penfield

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; closed Wednesdays. Runs through Sept. 4.

Price for flowers: $15 for a flower sleeve; $25 for a hand-painted mason jar; $30 for a metal flower bucket, $40 for a bucket-and-jar combo.

Varieties: 30 sunflower varieties as well as 20 varieties of specialty cutting flowers.

What to know: Admission is required to enter the 10-acre sunflower field as part of the Sunflower Spectacular event at Wickham Farms. Advance purchase is $13.95 Monday through Thursday, $16.95 Friday through Sunday. Prices are higher at the gate. Ages two and under, as well as over 80, are free. Hayrides that will take you to the flower fields and more than 30 farm attractions are included. Online reservations are strongly recommended.

More info: wickhamfarms.com, 585-377-3276.

LaMora Farms, Ontario

Where: 5905 Ontario Center Road, Ontario

When: During Sunset Flower Hour events, held weekly if weather permits.

What to know: Sunset Flower Hour events are announced on Facebook; dates are based on the weather forecast. Each session fills quickly,

More info: lamorafarms.com, 315-521-0349.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Where to pick your own flowers and sunflowers near Rochester NY