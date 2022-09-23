5 plead guilty in drug cases

Sep. 22—Five persons pleaded guilty to drug-related cases in Cumberland County Criminal Court Sept. 9, including two who drew jail sentences of one and five years.

Of the five, two pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and the other three to felony charges. In one case, the new sentence is to be served concurrently with the balance of a five-year sentence as the result of a parole violation.

The following guilty pleas were entered:

—Jason Edward Breeding, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of simple possession and received an 186-day jail sentence with credit for time served and concurrent with a parole violation. All other charges were dismissed. The simple possession is the result of an April 6 arrest.

—Robin Lane Hogan, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of simple possession of meth and received an 11-month and 29-sentence to be served on supervised probation with credit for 32 days already served in jail.

The sentence is to be served consecutive to a probation violation sentence of four years (balance to be served).

Sherry Louise King, 59, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and deliver, pleaded guilty to attempted simple possession of meth and was fined $750, to pay court costs and placed on supervised probation for five months and 29 days.

The charge stems from a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigation on Westel Rd. Feb. 13, 2019, during which a vehicle with a switched tag was stopped. Three persons were arrested, including King. Charges are pending against Arliss John Morgan and Jennifer LeAnn Watson.

—William Cody Rector, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of Alprazolam with intent and possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received an eight-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Rector is to serve one year in jail and the balance on supervised probation. He is being given credit for 81 days already served.

The alprazolam case stems from a CCSO investigation Oct. 14, 2021, as the result of a traffic stop, The meth charge stems from a Crossville Police Department investigation in the parking lot of the Miller Mart off Miller Ave. on July 4, 2022.

—Joseph Randall Rolen, 38, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and received a five year prison sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30%. All items seized during the arrest were forfeited and the remaining charges were dropped.

The charge stems from the service of a search warrant during a CCSO investigation on Sept. 15, 2021.

