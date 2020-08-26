5 police officers involved in the raid in which Breonna Taylor was killed were part of another botched raid less than 2 years earlier

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Vice News reports that five police officers who were part of the search on Breonna Taylor's apartment were all part of a 2018 raid in West Louisville, at the home of Mario Daugherty, his girlfriend, Ashlea Burr, and their teenaged daughters.

Four of the officers involved had conducted the search on Taylor's home during which she was shot and killed, while a fifth had requested the search warrant.

The Daugherty family filed a lawsuit against the city regarding the raid, in which they say the warrant was issued before they even moved into the home.

Five Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case were part of a botched raid that left a family traumatized in 2018.

The incident, reported on by Vice News, occurred a year and a half before Taylor was killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment by police officers in March during a no-knock search.

According to Vice, police obtained a search warrant on the Daugherty home after receiving a complaint that marijuana was being grown in their residence. Video from the incident shows a SWAT team knocking, then using a battering ram to open the door while announcing themselves as police.

Daugherty's 14-year-old daughter thought the family was being robbed, so she ran from the home and was arrested by police officers.

Police found a small amount of marijuana at the home, but no one was charged with a crime.

The Daugherty family sued Louisville in 2019 saying police obtained the warrant on the home before they moved in. The city moved to dismiss the case, though the lawsuit is ongoing.

"We just wanted to get our story out there because we didn't want this to happen to anybody innocent and anybody innocent's life to get lost," Daugherty told Vice News.

It wasn't until recently Daugherty realized that police officers involved in Taylor's death — Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, Mike Campbell, Mike Nobles, and Joshua Jaynes — had also been involved in the raid on his home.

Hankison, Cosgrove, Campbell, and Nobles were at Taylor's home the night of the raid, while Jaynes had requested the search warrant.

During the raid, Taylor's boyfriend thought they were being burglarized and fired his gun, which he held legally. Police returned with fire that killed Taylor in her sleep.

