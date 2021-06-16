5 police shootings in 30 days prompt concern in Denver

Five people in 30 days died after being shot by a Denver police officer, with the latest fatal shooting on Sunday.

In all the incidents, police said the person carried a weapon and they fired after the person refused to follow their commands to surrender.

Why it matters: The rapid succession of deadly shootings in one city appears without precedent in 2021 or 2020, according to a list of police shootings compiled by Colorado Public Radio.

What they're saying: Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, whose office investigates all police-involved shootings, told Axios in a statement that she is "concerned about the numbers and the alarming number of people carrying guns in the city."

Police chief Paul Pazen also blamed the prevalence of guns, saying the frequency "is unusual" but "officers' encounters with armed individuals mirror a concerning increase in gun-related crime in Denver."

Details: Here's a look at the fatal shootings, based on law enforcement reports.

May 14: Police shot and killed a man in the Barnum neighborhood after a pursuit that ended in a crash. The man shot at them from his car during the chase. Police called out to the man to surrender and fired at him when he threatened them with a handgun. May 19: A man wielding a knife was shot and killed in southwestern Denver after he refused to drop the weapon and advanced toward officers. Officers said they first fired a pepper ball and Taser at the man but it did not stop him. May 30: Shannon Wright, 29, was shot and killed on West Alameda Avenue one minute after police responded to a robbery call. Two officers said they told Wright to drop the assault rifle slung over his shoulder and fired at him after he pointed it at them. June 4: Multiple officers shot and killed an unidentified man in the North Park Hill neighborhood after they said he did not meet demands to put down a weapon. Police were called after reports of a person firing a weapon from a car near a recreation center. June 13: Police officers shot and killed Duane Manzanares Jr., 30, who they said refused to comply with their commands and reached toward a weapon. The initial call reported a man shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in the East Colfax neighborhood.

The big picture: At least 22 police shootings so far this year took place in Colorado, according to media reports, 18 of which involved a fatality.

