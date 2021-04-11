5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies

Ann Logue
·3 min read
chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com
chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com

In 2010, the U.S Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. It said that political donations were a form of political speech, so limiting corporate campaign contributions would be a restriction of speech. America’s corporations have been exercising that speech ever since.

Using data from OpenSecrets.org – which makes clear that “the money came from the organizations’ PACs; their individual members, employees or owners; and those individuals’ immediate families,” not the organizations themselves – here’s a look at who has loudly and proudly, or subtly and pragmatically, supported leading politicians through campaign donations:

Find Out: 10 Companies Making Massive Donations to Political Campaigns

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (10581724h)Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the Coronavirus and the response to it at the Hotel Du PontJoe Biden, US Presidential Election Campaiging, Wilmington, USA - 12 Mar 2020.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (10581724h)Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the Coronavirus and the response to it at the Hotel Du PontJoe Biden, US Presidential Election Campaiging, Wilmington, USA - 12 Mar 2020.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

The largest corporate donor to Biden’s 2020 election efforts was Bloomberg, L.P., which contributed $93,848,522. This is above the net worth cutoff of the top 0.1% of the U.S. population. The next largest corporate campaign donor was the Paloma Partners at $9,016,308.

See: Corporate America Hits Republicans Who Opposed Election Certification Right Where It Hurts — in the PAC

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11783909c)Former President Donald Trump addresses attendees at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hyatt Regency.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11783909c)Former President Donald Trump addresses attendees at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hyatt Regency.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States

The top GOP corporate donor to Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign was the Las Vegas Sands hotel and casino, owned by his friend Sheldon Adelson. It contributed $45,010,542. Next up was the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research, founded by Sheldon Adelson, which contributed $45,005,600. The largest public company on the campaign donation list was Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), which contributed $10,589,052.

Check Out: Google Halts Donations to Republicans Who Voted Against Election Results

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10525945t)United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to members of the media following policy luncheons at the United States Capitol in Washington DC.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10525945t)United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to members of the media following policy luncheons at the United States Capitol in Washington DC.

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader

Although Mitch McConnell wielded about as much power as the president in recent years, his 2020 re-election campaign in Kentucky was considerably less expensive than a nationwide presidential race. His campaign’s two largest corporate donors were tobacco producer Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which gave a total of $142,635, and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), which gave a total of $142,570.

Read: McConnell Warns CEOs About Georgia Consequences, Calls Opposition to Georgia Voting Law ‘Economic Blackmail’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10593676da)United States Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat of New York) speaks during a news conference at the United States Capitol.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10593676da)United States Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat of New York) speaks during a news conference at the United States Capitol.

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader

Chuck Schumer isn’t up for reelection until 2022, so his campaign’s 2020 contributors aren’t as big as Mitch McConnell’s. The largest were New York Life Insurance, with $70,783, and Metlife (NYSE: MET), with $38,231.

Find Out: 6 Secret Ways Money Makes Fair Elections Rarer Than Ever

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10502369l)United States Representative Matt Gaetz (Republican of Florida) listens during opening statements as the US House Committee on the Judiciary begins its markup of House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, in the Longworth House Office BuildingPresident Trump impeachment inquiry, Washington DC, USA - 11 Dec 2019.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10502369l)United States Representative Matt Gaetz (Republican of Florida) listens during opening statements as the US House Committee on the Judiciary begins its markup of House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, in the Longworth House Office BuildingPresident Trump impeachment inquiry, Washington DC, USA - 11 Dec 2019.

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), House of Representatives

It costs less to run for the House than for the Senate. The current darling of the political gossip sites raised $1.5 million for his re-election run, with the largest campaign donations being $25,200 from Equity Group Investments and $15,500 from L3Harris Technologies.

More from GOBankingRates

This article has been updated to clarify that the donations came from “the organizations’ PACs; their individual members, employees or owners; and those individuals’ immediate families,” per OpenSecrets.org.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies

Recommended Stories

  • Ledecky dominates 1,500 freestyle at California meet

    Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68. Ledecky’s time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials.

  • Saturday Night Live recap: Carey Mulligan brings her dramatic chops to Studio 8H

    Carey Mulligan brings her dramatic chops to 'Saturday Night Live' in her hosting debut, with Kid Cudi as musical guest. Read EW's recap.

  • Transcript: Tony Thurmond on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with California Public School Superintendent Tony Thurmond, that aired Sunday, April 11, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Fintech Focus Roundup For April 11, 2021

    Vesica Technologies Launches SHIFT, A Search Engine For The Options Market “Wall Street — it’s a fallacy to think it’s hard.” That's according to Saad Hussain, founder, and CEO at Vesica Technologies, the company behind SHIFT, a search engine for the options market. As part of Vesica’s launch of SHIFT and the closure of a $2.1 million seed round led by Mercury Digital Assets and Miami International Holdings, Hussain spoke with Benzinga on how his organization is making financial data more accessible and actionable, for all market participants. Exclusive: Rarible Co-Founder Says NFTs Are Here To Stay Non-fungible tokens, a relatively new concept, are digital assets represented by data and stored on digital ledgers, or blockchains. Like any other asset, NFTs, via tokens that represent digital certificates of ownership, can be bought and sold. The transactions transfer ownership from one unique entity on the blockchain to another. Alexander Salnikov is the founder of Rarible, a community-owned NFT marketplace for the creation, sale and collection of digital items secured with blockchain. Benzinga chatted with Salnikov about how utility and value can meet with blockchain technology. Jamie Dimon Acknowledges Fintech's 'Enormous' Threat: Here's Why That's Important What Happened: Fintech is one of the “enormous competitive threats” to banks, according to Dimon. He says big tech companies and fintech are encroaching on the dominance of traditional banking institutions. Why It Matters: JPMorgan is part of a larger group of institutions acknowledging the digital disruption in finance. The company even founded its own digital banking and innovation arm in an effort to position itself as a holistic destination for digital spending, saving, investing, and borrowing. Finary Raises $3.2M For Platform That Enables Finance Creators To Monetize Content Finary, an online community for investors, on April 9, formally announced the closure of a $3.2 million seed round led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from Dash Fund, Hannarae Nam, Madhi Raza, Eden Chen, Danial Pourasghar, James Beshara and Lenny Rachitsky. As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Finary CEO and co-founder Roger Cawdette. Mobile Hedge-Fund Platform Titan Launches Titan Offshore Investment Strategy Titan is a holistic asset management solution that builds, manages, and explains investment strategies for retail investors. After raising a $12.5 million Series A round to further personalize investing experiences, improve education, transparency and trust, the asset manager said it would complement its existing flagship and opportunities portfolios. The new investment strategy will apply Titan’s U.S. playbook to emerging and developed markets across a three- to five-year time horizon. The portfolio will be constructed of 15-25 stocks and ADRs of foreign-domiciled companies with position sizing conviction-weighted. Investments will be concentrated in large companies, about $160 billion in market cap. WealthCharts Expands Product Portfolio, Positions Itself With Emerging Trends During the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital transformation in finance accelerated and stock market engagement rose. Headlines on so-called meme-stocks like GameStop led to increased account openings for both brokers and financial insight platforms. In allowing investors to better act on emerging themes and trends, Benzinga spoke with Rob Hoffman, the CEO, and founder of WealthCharts, an innovative, low-cost, easy-to-use trading platform packed with hundreds of indicators, real-time news, research, and education for investors worldwide. MoneyLion To Provide Users Access To Digital Assets After Investing In Zero Hash MoneyLion is a holistic platform for wealth accumulation and management. To empower members to buy, sell, and earn cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, MoneyLion announced it partnered and invested in Zero Hash, a provider of turnkey solutions which allow platforms to launch and provide experiences around digital assets, with no regulatory overhead or technical complications. YieldStreet Launches New Fund, Further Unlocking Investment In Commercial Real Estate YieldStreet enables millions of people to generate income from investments previously reserved for institutions and the ultrawealthy. As part of a vision to provide investors exposure to commercial real estate investments, in partnership with Harbor Group International (HGI), YieldStreet launched the Real Estate Opportunity Fund. Gupshup To Enrich And Personalize Messaging With $100M From Tiger Global Gupshup, a conversational messaging company, secured $100 million in funding from Tiger Global Management, raising the company’s valuation to $1.4 billion. As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with Beerud Sheth, who prior to co-founding Gupshup, built Elance, now known as Upwork Inc, a freelancing platform. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFinary Raises .2M For Platform That Enables Finance Creators To Monetize ContentThe 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Northern Star Acquisition, Mogo, WISeKey, AutoZone And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Could You Start Getting Monthly Stimulus Payments? Elizabeth Warren and More Prominent Dems Push Biden to Offer Regular Relief

    A group of 21 Senate Democrats is asking the White House to continue stimulus payments to Americans as part of a larger recovery strategy. CNBC reports the lawmakers are making their intentions known...

  • Las Vegas looks to become first to ban ornamental grass

    Las Vegas, a city built on its reputation for excess and indulgence, wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • New video from Elon Musk's Neuralink claims monkey is playing Pong with his mind

    Neuralink, the neurotechnology startup from Elon Musk, released a video that appears to show a monkey playing a game of Pong with only its mind.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • University of Miami expected to land George Mason leading scorer Jordan Miller

    The University of Miami, which lost four players to the transfer portal, is expected to land highly touted combo guard Jordan Miller, one of eight players transferring out of the Patriot program after the firing of coach Dave Paulsen.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, others express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • 'White Lives Matter' rallies flop as hardly anyone shows up

    Neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists planned rallies in dozens of cities Sunday but hardly anyone showed up.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.