5 Popular US Grocery Stores Offering Incredible Seasonal Bargains

The holidays are one of the best times of the year, but they can also be one of the most expensive if you aren’t careful. Between travel, gifts, and holiday dinners, the costs can add up fast.

None of us likes to have our holidays ruined retrospectively after realizing our bank accounts are tapped, or our credit cards are maxed. To make matters worse, inflation is starting to rear its ugly head, meaning things are getting even more pricey. Grocery store items specifically have gotten more expensive, making these deals more essential than ever.

Truthfully, the holidays are always going to be somewhat expensive if you are having large parties and traveling across the country to share a meal with your family. Still, those meals don’t have to be quite so expensive, which is why we’re focusing on grocery stores in this article. Some of them have great deals that can help make your holidays significantly less expensive.

1. ShopRite: Free Turkey or Ham

ShopRite, a popular grocery store with locations in the Northeast, will give you a free turkey or ham if you spend enough. The exact amount you are required to spend varies, ranging from $250-$400. Alternatively, you can get $1.49/lb. off any fresh, frozen or Kosher turkey up to 21 pounds. Also, note that this deal requires ShopRite’s Price Plus club card.

$250 might sound like a lot, but it just means ShopRite wants you to do the rest of your Thanksgiving shopping there. If you are planning a Thanksgiving get-together with your whole family (and extended family), it isn’t inconceivable to spend this much. Plus, the amount can be from several transactions and doesn’t have to be all at once.

This bargain runs until November 25, 2021.

2. Food Lion: $20 Off

Food Lion, a grocery store chain in the Southeast, has a $20 off deal going on right now. This deal goes until November 24, 2021. To take advantage, you must spend $50 six times between now and then. You can track your qualifying trips by checking the bottom of your receipt after each transaction. Once you reach six qualifying purchases, you get a $20 off coupon printed at the bottom of your receipt. It can then be redeemed in-store, but requires Food Lion’s MVP card.

3. H-E-B: 12 Days of Deals

Texas-based H-E-B has one of the best deals around for the holidays: 12 Days of Deals. At the moment, its website simply tells you to check back soon. But if past years are any indication, you can expect some great bargains. In 2015, its 12 Days of Deals included a Corona cooler for $79.99 (down from $159.97), 50% Bella appliances and 40% off Cocinaware and Calphalon.

Of course, this sale is a nod to the “12 Days of Christmas” song, which means it takes place in December. In 2015, it was announced on December 5th and spanned the 5th until the 16th, so check back frequently to see what deals are waiting for you.

4. Safeway: $20 off Plus Free Delivery for Online Orders

Safeway, one of the most popular grocery store chains in the western U.S., is having a great deal right now for online orders. You can get $20 off your first online order from Safeway when you spend $75 or more. It even includes free delivery. To get the deal, you will have to use promo code SAVE20 at checkout.

This is not being advertised as a holiday deal, but it runs through 12/30/21. Thus, it aligns with the holiday season, ending the day before New Year’s Eve. Holiday shopping can be very stressful, too, so ordering online is a great way to avoid the crowds. Note: Safeway’s website indicates that this bargain is not available with Instacart orders.

5. Save A Lot: Black Friday Sale

We often associate Black Friday sales with stores like Amazon and Best Buy. But can’t grocery stores get in on the fun, too? Save A Lot, a popular grocery store in the Midwest, thinks so. This sale has not been announced yet, but last year it had a Black Friday sale that spanned several days at the end of November. If that is any indication, you can expect some excellent bargains again this year.

Since the sale has yet to be announced, we don’t know exactly what will be offered. However, last year the sale included 30% off Banquet’s Brown ‘N Serve, 50% off Sunny D, buy-one-get-one-free Mantia’s pizzas and three for $10 on 12-packs of Pepsi products.

Last updated: October 29, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Popular US Grocery Stores Offering Incredible Seasonal Bargains