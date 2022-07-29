5 pounds of meth, LSD seized in North Georgia drug trafficking investigation

Jul. 29—A three-month multi-agency investigation led authorities to 5 pounds of meth in North Georgia and four arrests so far, including a Lula man who was the primary suspect.

Trevor Wade Southers, 21, of Lula, was charged Monday, July 25, after law enforcement made a series of searches and traffic stops Thursday, July 21, including one search in Lula.

The drugs, which also included some LSD, had an estimated street value between $50,000-60,000, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman said. Hillsman added that value can fluctuate based on the local supply.

Hillsman said more arrests are anticipated.

Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, he did not release much information Friday, July 29, on the case.

Southers faces three counts of methamphetamine trafficking. Derek Malcolm Daniel, 35, of Dahlonega, and Shelbi Deanna Eanes, 27, of Cornelia were also charged with meth trafficking.

Eanes was separately charged with tampering with evidence, and Thomas Christopher Moore, 39, of Lula, was charged with possession of meth and LSD.

The sheriff's offices in Hall, Banks and Lumpkin counties worked with federal agencies including the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI's Major Offenders Task Force.