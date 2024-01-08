5 presidential debates and town halls will air this week. Here’s how to watch

At least five presidential debates or town halls will be broadcast this week as candidates make their closing arguments to voters before the primary season kicks off on Jan. 15.

Former President Donald Trump — the far-and-away favorite for the GOP nomination — will participate, in addition to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips, President Joe Biden’s Democratic challengers, will also take part.

Here’s what to know.

Town hall with Nikki Haley — Jan. 8

The former South Carolina governor will take part in a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 8.

The event, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, will take place at the Iowa Events Center. It will be aired live on the FOX News Channel at 6 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. PT.

Haley is polling in third place in Iowa, following DeSantis and Trump, who holds a commanding lead, according to FiveThirtyEight, a polling analysis site.

The state will host its Republican caucus on Jan. 15.

Debate between Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips — Jan. 8

Williamson and Philips, President Biden’s two longshot challengers for the Democratic nomination, debated each other in New Hampshire on Jan. 8.

The event was hosted by New England College in Manchester and moderated by Josh McElveen, former Political Director at WMUR and the founder of McElveen Strategies, a communications firm..

The taped debate will air on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel 124 at 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. PT. It was also streamed live on YouTube.

Both candidates are trailing Biden in New Hampshire — with Philips polling at 21% and Williamson at 5%, according to a January poll by the American Research Group. The state will host its Republican and Democratic primaries on Jan. 23.

Town hall with Ron DeSantis — Jan. 9.

DeSantis will take part in a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 9.

The event will also be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It will air live on the FOX News Channel at 6 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. PT.

DeSantis is polling in second place in Iowa, just several points ahead of Haley, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis — Jan. 10

Haley and DeSantis will participate in a CNN debate in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 10, just five days before the state’s Republican caucus.

The event will be hosted by Drake University and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. It will air live at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. PT.

“Haley and DeSantis will also appear on CNN for back-to-back town halls” on Jan. 11, according to CNN, though the details have not been announced.

Trump, who was invited to the debate, will skip it and instead participate in a Fox News town hall.

Town hall with Donald Trump — Jan. 10

Trump will take part in a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 10.

It will be held at the Iowa Events Center and will also be hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It will be aired live at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. PT.

“The town hall will focus on the leading issues facing voters ahead of the Iowa Caucus,” according to Fox News.

Trump is leading in Iowa, where he holds a double-digit lead over his competitors, according to FiveThirtyEight.

