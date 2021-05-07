5-year prison term for Hawaii psychiatric hospital escape

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, escaped hospital patient Randall Saito points to a guard as he sits in an inmate visitor's booth at San Joaquin County Jail before a scheduled court hearing in French Camp, Calif. Saito spent decades in a Hawaii psychiatric hospital for killing a woman and was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, May 6, 2021, for escaping from the facility in 2017 and flying to California before he was captured. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)
JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·3 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — A man who spent decades in a Hawaii psychiatric hospital for killing a woman was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for escaping from the facility in 2017 and flying to California before he was captured.

In November 2017, authorities said Randall Saito walked out of Hawaii State Hospital, where he was sent in 1981 after he was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in the 1979 killing of Sandra Yamashiro.

After leaving the hospital, Saito called a taxi that took him to the airport, where boarded a chartered flight to Maui. He used an alias to arrange the flight and paid $1,445 cash for it, prosecutors said. Then he took a commercial flight to the Northern California city of San Jose, prosecutors said.

When he was arrested in Stockton three days after his escape, he had more than $6,000 in cash and fake Washington state and Illinois driver’s licenses bearing his photos with different names, prosecutors said.

Saito, 62, pleaded no contest to escape and identity theft charges in September.

He apologized at his sentencing and attempted to explain his actions. “I did not elope from the hospital just to have fun,” he said. It was the only way to prove he can function safely in the community, he said.

After months of pondering, “I reluctantly decided to walk," he said. “Your honor, the irony of having to commit a crime to prove that I was safe is not lost on me.”

Saito expressed what he said has been on his mind for a long time: “sincere and deepest sorrow” for the Yamashiro family's loss.

“It is important that they know I committed no sexual assault nor any desecration to Sandra,” he said.

He also accused the hospital of being unsafe, alleging that there has been rape, sexual abuse and death there. “It is a milieu of ineptitude, abuse and malfeasance," he said.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Health didn't immediately respond to Saito's claims.

A state attorney general’s office investigation found no single employee directly responsible for the escape. A nearly 1,600-page redacted copy of the report didn't offer any significant details into how Saito was able to escape and fly to California before authorities were notified he was missing.

Lax oversight contributed to Saito’s escape and an 11-hour delay in reporting it, the report said.

Patient counts were not conducted on the day Saito escaped because staff members didn’t have time to do them, according to an unnamed employee interviewed for the report.

Saito had established and continued to reap the benefits of an “honor system,” whereby he was free to roam the grounds unsupervised and everyone expected him to return to his unit at the end of the day, the report said.

After Saito’s escape, six hospital employees were placed on off-duty status. No employees were disciplined.

Saito will receive credit for the time he’s already served in jail, leaving about two years on his sentence, said his attorney, Myles Breiner. After serving his sentence, he will return to a newly secured wing of the hospital that he won't be able to escape from, Deputy Attorney General Kory Young said.

“He will not be returned to the community,” Young said.

Recommended Stories

  • 30-year-old man served as 'flower girl' in his friends' wedding. He says the role 'matched his energy.'

    The New Jersey man stole the show!

  • New Jersey infectious disease expert dies in India of COVID-19

    Dr. Rajendra Kapila, an infectious disease expert and professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, died of COVID-19 last month while in India. Kapila, 81, died on April 28, three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, ABC News reports. India is the world's biggest COVID-19 hotspot, and Kapila went to the country to help care for relatives, his ex-wife, Dr. Bina Kapila, told WABC. She said he only planned on staying in India for a short period of time. In a statement, Rutgers called Kapila a "genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases" who was "recognized worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases." Kapila founded Rutgers' Division of Infectious Diseases, was a founding member of the New Jersey Infectious Disease Society, and "provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents, and fellows," Rutgers said. His wife, Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila, said her husband was fully vaccinated before traveling to India; while it is extremely rare for a vaccinated person to die of COVID-19, most who have died had underlying health conditions and were older, ABC News reports. Kapila's ex-wife told WABC he had heart issues and diabetes. More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe insurrectionists are winningPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • Researchers discover 3 new species of tiny animals off the coast of France

    A new loricifera species, Nanaloricus mathildeae. Video: Ricardo C. NevesThe space between sand and sediment at the bottom of the sea is home to tiny animals called loriciferans. This week researchers describe three new species of the animals found off the coast of France.The big picture: These minute animals are part of a lesser known group of fauna in the oceans whose role in the ecosystem is largely understudied.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The animals in the phylum loricifera are typically less than half a millimeter long. Smaller than megafauna like crustaceans and clams but larger than microscopic zooplankton, they're part of what's known as meiofauna.An exoskeleton of plates and folds called the lorica protects the animal's abdomen (and gives loriciferans their name). Loriciferans can move backward and jump forward, with their snout extruding, a strange movement that may be for foraging, says Ricardo C. Neves of the University of Copenhagen and an author of the new study."They are amazing and different from anything else," he says.The research published this week in the journal PLOS One brings the tally of described loricifera species to 43. The species, one of which has distinct features and is part of a new genus, were determined using specimens the researchers began collecting in 1985.A decade ago, researchers found three loricifera species living in sediment deep in the Mediterranean Sea — without oxygen. Those species appear to lack mitochondria, which use oxygen to generate chemical energy for cells to function, and to have found another way to survive extreme conditions.What's next: Neves says they want to sample more specimens and confirm the species don't have mitochondria — and what kind of organelles they do have, while better understanding their evolutionary relationship to other small animals, including tardigrades and arthropods, and their role in the ocean ecosystem.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Missing New York college student apparently died by suicide

    "An exhaustive search and review of the evidence has been done and it appears that this poor girl took her own life," the district attorney in Erie County said Thursday.

  • FEC drops Trump hush-money investigation

    The Federal Election Commission announced Thursday that it won't proceed with a case examining whether former President Trump violated election law with 2016 a hush-money payment made through his then-lawyer Michael Cohen.The state of play: The election commission, split between three Republicans and three Democratic-aligned commissioners, dropped the proceeding in a closed-door meeting in February, per the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: Trump allegedly directed Cohen to pay adult-film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2020 election to keep quiet about her relationship with the former president. That payment, which "was far in excess of the legal limit for individual contributions for president," was never reported on Trump's campaign filings, the Times writes.Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for violating campaign finance laws. Trump has not faced consequences for his role in the scandal.What they're saying: “The hush money payment was done at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” Cohen said in a statement to The New York Times.“Like me, Trump should have been found guilty. How the F.E.C. committee could rule any other way is confounding.”Of note: Two Democratic-leaning members of the FEC released a statement criticizing their Republican colleague's decision."There is ample evidence in the record to support the finding that Trump and the Committee knew of, and nonetheless accepted, the illegal contributions at issue here," they write."To conclude that a payment, made 13 days before Election Day to hush up a suddenly newsworthy 10- year-old story, was not campaign-related, without so much as conducting an investigation, defies reality."Yes, but: Two Republican-leaning commissioners released their own statement saying the dismissal was a matter of "prosecutorial discretion."They also note that with Cohen's punishment the "public record is complete," and that pursuing the case further would "not the best use of agency resources."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man brandishes gun in Zoom lecture on racism and 'Eyes of Texas' song

    A University of Texas at Austin Zoom lecture on whether the school song, "The Eyes of Texas," has racist origins turned frightening when a man brandished a gun.

  • Khloé Kardashian Hosts a Paint Party for Daughter True and Her Cousins

    Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True were joined by Chicago West, Saint West and Dream Kardashian

  • Channing Tatum admits he cries regularly. Why experts say his vulnerability is so important.

    The 'Magic Mike' actor revealed in an interview that pretty much anything can make him cry.

  • Khloé Kardashian Says She Was Initially 'Against' Ending KUWTK : 'It's Really Devastating'

    Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, currently airing on E!, will be the last

  • The U.S. birth rate is on the decline — and no, it's not just because of the pandemic

    Experts weigh in on a new CDC report showing that the U.S. birth rate is alarmingly low.

  • We made huge efforts to protect Meghan Markle’s privacy, says former press secretary

    The Duchess of Sussex's former press secretary has insisted he led "extensive efforts" to protect her privacy and reputation during her time as a working member of the Royal Family. Jason Knauf appeared to question Meghan's claim that she was "unprotected" by Kensington Palace staff, stating that he "regularly" objected to coverage deemed "unfair or untrue". In a letter sent to the Mail on Sunday's solicitors in connection with her legal battle against the newspaper, Mr Knauf said he also "made significant efforts over many months" to advise and support her father, Thomas Markle, and protect him from media intrusion. In her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, the pregnant duchess, 39, suggested her team had failed to defend her from inaccurate stories and refused to take action when false allegations were made. She also alleged that her Kensington Palace team had lied about her in order to protect other members of the family. She said: "I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. They weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."

  • More studies show Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines protect against worrisome variants

    The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective against two dangerous variants of the coronavirus, the B.1.1.7 strain first found in the United Kingdom and the B.1.351 variant discovered in South Africa, researchers reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet. Moderna also reported Wednesday that, according to early results from its booster shot trial, a third dose of its vaccine given six to eight months after the first two doses boosted antibodies to protect against the South African B.1.351 variant and other worrisome strain found in Brazil. Moderna is testing its original vaccine and a version modified to target the B.1.351 variant. The new variants are more transmissible than the original strain and, some studies suggest, deadlier. The New England Journal of Medicine study examined records of more than 200,000 people from Qatar's COVID-19 database. The Pfizer vaccine was 87 to 89.5 percent effective at preventing infection from the B.1.1.7 variant among people two weeks past their second shot, 72.1 to 75 percent effective against the B.1.351 variant, and 100 percent effective at preventing severe, critical, or fatal cases of either variant, the researchers found. The study in The Lancet was based on more than 230,000 cases from Israel. It found that the Pfizer vaccine was more than 95 percent effective against infection, hospitalization, or death in fully vaccinated people 16 and older, and 94 percent effective in people 85 and older. The vaccine efficacy numbers aren't self-evident, but Brains On!, a science podcast for kids, has a short, entertaining, and pretty effective explanation using defecating seagulls. You can watch that below. More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe insurrectionists are winningPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • NFLPA blasts league memo on Ja'Wuan James' injury as 'gutless,' 'scare tactic'

    The NFLPA stood its ground on voluntary workouts and suggested the Broncos pay Ja'Wuan James his $10 million salary.

  • Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children seeks pardon

    Nearly two decades after an Australian woman was convicted of killing her four children, dozens of scientists are backing the claim that they may have died of natural causes. Australian law says Kathleen Folbigg is one of the nation’s worst female serial killers who smothered her four children over a decade. The petition lodged in March carries the signatures of 90 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals including two Nobel laureates.

  • TikToker reveals mortifying college admissions voicemail flub: 'Thought I'd share my embarrassment'

    Here’s what happens when college admissions calls and gets your Kourtney Kardashian voicemail greeting appeared first on In The Know.

  • Series of murders brings attention to rise of femicide in Latin America

    https://eden.axios.com/editor/newsletter/de1c9472-f357-4826-a16d-579252449438Two murders in Puerto Rico have again brought attention to the rise in violence against women on the island.Why it matters: Around 20 women and girls have been killed in suspected femicides so far this year, per a Puerto Rican advocacy group.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe deaths of Andrea Ruiz and Keishla Rodríguez come as Latin America as a whole tries to reckon with skyrocketing numbers of violence against women.Ruiz had unsuccessfully sought a restraining order against her former partner, who confessed to her murder. He was arrested and is in jail awaiting trial. Rodríguez, who was pregnant, was kidnapped, drugged and drowned. The main suspect is boxer Félix Verdejo, who is currently in prison. Between the lines: Gov. Pedro Pierluisi declared a state of emergency over gender violence in January. He requested $7 million for the training of 911 dispatchers and other public officials.La Junta, a congressional oversight board for the island’s finances, in April tried to limit the expenditure to $200,000. Yesterday it recanted and offered full funding.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Abduction of Milly Dowler, review: a poignant but misjudged look at a truly awful crime

    The latest Channel 5 documentary to revisit a truly awful crime, The Abduction of Milly Dowler took us back to 2002. Thirteen-year-old Milly disappeared on her walk home from the station after leaving school for the day. The documentary camera crew travelled along the same road, where today’s schoolgirls were making the same journey. It was a detail that brought home how randomly Milly was chosen, along with the fact that she usually walked home with her best friend, Hannah, but that particular day Hannah stayed late to take part in a sporting event. Documentaries like this one serve various purposes. They are an act of remembrance for a life lost – the film included pictures and video footage of a smiling Milly – and a lament. The contributions from a grown up Hannah were especially poignant. A detective recalled Milly’s friends attending the trial of her killer, nine years after the abduction; he was struck by the fact that these girls were now young women embarking on their adult lives. True-crime films also show the inner workings – and failings – of police investigations. Surrey Police were criticised for their failure to catch Levi Bellfield, and he went on to carry out other murders and attacks on women. But the difficulty of the operation was clear from this film, as was the work that went into it. The detectives involved clearly cared deeply about getting justice for Milly’s family. Her parents did not contribute to the programme. Archive footage of their public appeals was heart-rending. But there is the danger of packaging crimes as entertainment, and this one strayed into tackiness. Thumping, dramatic music. A voice-over declaring that Milly’s disappearance was “a crime that shocked the nation” and that she “vanished from the face of the Earth without a trace”. The decision to project some quotes about the News of the World onto the screen as tabloid headlines was misjudged, particularly as that newspaper’s appalling role in hacking Milly’s voicemail – giving her poor parents a glimmer of hope that she was still alive – played a central role in the story.

  • 'We are desperate to go travelling again'

    "Digital nomads" aim to get back to mobile working after Covid, with many countries wooing them.

  • Baby Sleep Safety Tips For You And Your Little One So You Can Both Snooze Soundly

    As any new parent can attest, the arrival of a baby often leads excited friends and family members to shower you with baby gear and gifts like adorable blankets and stuffed animals. Unfortunately, babies can’t get much use out of these cute items until after their first birthday. No matter how much time your great []

  • Chris Cornell’s Family Settles With Doctor Who Prescribed Singer Drugs

    Terms of agreement from 2018 lawsuit remain confidential